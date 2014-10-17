UPDATE: The Factory Fire In Revesby Has Been Contained, Firefighters Say The Blaze Is Not Being Treated As Suspicious

Instagram/ nur754

A massive fire has broken out in Revesby in Sydney’s southwest.

Around 20 fire crews have been called to the blaze while six ambulances are on standby at the site where it is believed more than 100 people have been evacuated.

Police were called to Marigold Street about 11.15am today, where they found a furniture preparation factory on fire.

Multiple blasts have been heard from the site, and it is believed now several building are alight.

Three people are being treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Police say the operation is expected to last a number of hours.

A large exclusion zone is in place with Fitzpatrick, Carrington and Marigold streets all closed.

Smoke from the blaze can be seen as far away as Town Hall, almost 30km away.

NSW Fire and Rescue Service has told people to avoid the area as smoke affects Marigold St and Milperra Rd.

REVESBY | UPDATE: 100+ #FRNSW f/fighters continue to fight factory blaze between Marigold & Fitzpatrick Sts. pic.twitter.com/GuEll05mk5 — Fire & Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) October 17, 2014

Commissioner Greg Mullins says firefighters have surrounded the fire and now have it contained, and are confident it won’t spread any further.

Despite this, he said, two factories have been badly burnt.

There were some concerns that solvents, stored in one of the factories, would cause further explosions.

Those treated by paramedics didn’t need to be transfer to hospital.

He said there are no reasons to believe that the fire was suspicious.

Mullins has asked the public to “please keep away” as firefighters still have big job ahead of them in the clean up of the site.

