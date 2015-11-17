PHOTOS: A Brisbane man had a lucky escape after his truck rolled off a quarry cliff

An excavator operator had a lucky escape this morning after his 40-tonne truck rolled over the edge of a cliff at a quarry in Keperra, near Brisbane.

The man is believed to have become trapped when the machine rolled halfway down a hill before coming to rest on its roof on the edge of acliff.

Fire crews were able to free the man from the cabin. The Queensland Ambulance Service said he was not injured and was not going to hospital.

A traffic reporter for the Today Show was in the sky the capture the event.

Rescue crews currently setting up vertical lines in an attempt to free a worker trapped in an excavator at Keperra pic.twitter.com/DXnr1oRb4f — Penny Dahl (@Pennycopter) November 16, 2015

One man trapped after an excavator rolled down a quarry ledge at Keperra @TheTodayShow #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/k542UG6o8k — Penny Dahl (@Pennycopter) November 16, 2015

#BREAKING Emergency crews rushing to rescue a worker trapped in an excavator that's rolled off a quarry in Keperra pic.twitter.com/tXMhP5coFB — Penny Dahl (@Pennycopter) November 16, 2015

