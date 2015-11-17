PHOTOS: A Brisbane man had a lucky escape after his truck rolled off a quarry cliff

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: @Pennycopter/ Twitter.

An excavator operator had a lucky escape this morning after his 40-tonne truck rolled over the edge of a cliff at a quarry in Keperra, near Brisbane.

The man is believed to have become trapped when the machine rolled halfway down a hill before coming to rest on its roof on the edge of acliff.

Fire crews were able to free the man from the cabin. The Queensland Ambulance Service said he was not injured and was not going to hospital.

A traffic reporter for the Today Show was in the sky the capture the event.

