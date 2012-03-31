PHOTOS: A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of The Real Set Used To Film 'Harry Potter'

Photo: Getty Images

A behind-the-scenes tour of the real set, props, and magic that created the eight “Harry Potter” movies will open to the public Saturday, according to Reuters.The Warner Brothers Studio, just outside London, will feature all of your favourite “Potter” properties: The Great Hall (where all the students are famously placed in their houses via the Sorting Hat), Dumbledore’s office, the Gryffindor Common room, Hagrid’s Hut, Mrs. Weasley’s kitchen, and a section of the Ministry of Magic.



“Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter” expects 5,000 visitors to pass by the magical sets every day once it opens.

Besides highlighting the actual sets in the movie, the tour features the work of the seamstresses and technicians that made Harry and his friends’ magic come to life.

The three-hour tour’s finale is a walk along Diagon Alley, which leads eventually to a room filled with a large-scale model of Hogwarts castle. Of course there is also a gift shop at the end, with a replica of Dumbledore’s robes being the priciest item at $790.

Tickets for adults are $45 and for children it’s $33.

