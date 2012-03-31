PHOTOS: A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of The Real Set Used To Film 'Harry Potter'

Photo: Getty Images
A behind-the-scenes tour of the real set, props, and magic that created the eight “Harry Potter” movies will open to the public Saturday, according to Reuters.The Warner Brothers Studio, just outside London, will feature all of your favourite “Potter” properties: The Great Hall (where all the students are famously placed in their houses via the Sorting Hat), Dumbledore’s office, the Gryffindor Common room, Hagrid’s Hut, Mrs. Weasley’s kitchen, and a section of the Ministry of Magic.
“Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter” expects 5,000 visitors to pass by the magical sets every day once it opens.
Besides highlighting the actual sets in the movie, the tour features the work of the seamstresses and technicians that made Harry and his friends’ magic come to life.
The three-hour tour’s finale is a walk along Diagon Alley, which leads eventually to a room filled with a large-scale model of Hogwarts castle. Of course there is also a gift shop at the end, with a replica of Dumbledore’s robes being the priciest item at $790.
Tickets for adults are $45 and for children it’s $33.
Welcome to Warner Brothers Leavesden Studios, which is home to the actual sets and special effects departments, where the films were created and shot.
Producer David Barron, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, Rupert Grint, Warwick Davis, and Director David Yates attended the sneak-peek of the tour this week.
Who can forget Aragog? The giant spider used in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,' the second film in the series. She still gives us the chills.
Inside The Great Hall, it looks as if the students are about to enter for a meal. Costumes from the movies are on display along the outside perimeter.
During the early sneak-preview of the tour, a woman dressed as the character Fleur Delacour walks through the Great Hall.
A young girl rides a broomstick in front of a green screen, testing out the magic that made it possible for Harry to fly over London.
During the sneak preview, a woman and her daughter have their picture taken inside the Ford Anglia that was used in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,' the second film in the series.
