PHOTOS: 8 of Australia's best surf beaches

Finals of the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach. Photo: Pierre Tostee/Getty Images

With a staggering 50,000km of coastline, Australia offers up more beaches, bays and inlets than you could possibly imagine.

Some of the world’s most renowned surfers regularly travel to Australia to take advantage of its world-class waves and they know their way around the best surfing beaches.

Beyond the world renowned Bells Beach on the Great Ocean Road, Victoria, Byron Bay in New South Wales and the aptly-named Surfers Paradise in Queensland, it’s the ‘off the beaten track’ beaches that often promise the best waves and conditions.

To help you decide where to visit, Australia.com has listed of 8 of the best Australian beaches for surfing. Check them out below.

Surf’s up!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.