Amazing Pictures Of New York's Next Subway, Under Construction Right Now

Photo: MTAPhotos on Flickr
The MTA has released new photos of construction on the 7 line extension in midtown Manhattan, which is nearing the end of the heavy construction phase.Regardless of the controversy surrounding the expensive project, these massive holes in the earth serve as a testament to the marvels of modern engineering.
If all continues to go according to plan, the 7 line will extend to the 34th St.-Penn Station stop as soon as December 2013.
