Amazing Pictures Of New York's Next Subway, Under Construction Right Now

Simone Foxman
mta 7 line extension 5

Photo: MTAPhotos on Flickr

The MTA has released new photos of construction on the 7 line extension in midtown Manhattan, which is nearing the end of the heavy construction phase.Regardless of the controversy surrounding the expensive project, these massive holes in the earth serve as a testament to the marvels of modern engineering.

If all continues to go according to plan, the 7 line will extend to the 34th St.-Penn Station stop as soon as December 2013.

Take a look at the work in progress as of June 14.

Construction on the platform and mezzanine levels runs simultaneously.

The future mezzanine level of 34th St. and 11th Ave. Station.

Workers assemble what will soon be the station platform.

This concrete and rebar object will become a column in the station.

Taking a break...

A peek down the subway line.

Workers near completion on this segment of the tunnel.

A turn in the track.

This section of the extension lies beneath the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Shadows evidence workers in the distance...

...but they are small in comparison to the size of the project.

A completed piece of the tunnel awaits traffic.

The current terminus of the subway line will soon be a thoroughfare.

This could be the new end of the line.

If you think this is impressive...

