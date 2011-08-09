Amazing Pictures Of New York's Next Subway, Under Construction Right Now

Photo: MTAPhotos on Flickr

The MTA has released new photos of construction on the 7 line extension in midtown Manhattan, which is nearing the end of the heavy construction phase.Regardless of the controversy surrounding the expensive project, these massive holes in the earth serve as a testament to the marvels of modern engineering.



If all continues to go according to plan, the 7 line will extend to the 34th St.-Penn Station stop as soon as December 2013.

