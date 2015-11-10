PHOTOS: 6 of Australia's most amazing weather moments

A willy-willy near Mt Bryant in South Australia. Photo by Jacob Elliot.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s 2016 Australian Weather Calendar has been finalised.

And within it are the 12 best photographs of weather in Australia selected from 800 entries.

Vicki Middleton, a deputy director at the bureau, says the calendar is the largest selling calendar in the country. Last year more 60,000 calendars were sold.

The Australian Weather Calendar, published by the Bureau of Meteorology and the Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society, is a not-for-profit publication which started in 1985.

Here is a selection of some of the photographs in the calendar:

Fallstreak hole

A fallstreak hole, or hole punch cloud, form in clouds that contain supercooled water droplets—at a temperature below freezing point, but not frozen. Photo by David Barton

David Barton and his wife spotted a rare phenomenon over eastern Victoria on November 3, 2014. Fallstreak holes, or hole punch clouds, form in clouds that contain supercooled water droplets—at a temperature below freezing point, but not frozen.

David took this shot from his front porch, with a Nikon D7100 and an 18–140mm lens.

Cirrus clouds

Cirrus clouds_near mount magnet in Western Australia. Photo by Casper Smit.

Casper Smit is a chemical engineer and has spent the past four years working in mines around Western Australia.

Near Mount Magnet in August 2014 Casper noticed thin, wispy clouds known as cirrus clouds formed by ice crystals, high up in the atmosphere.

Dust storm

A dust storm in South Australia. Photo by Graham Nicholls.

Graham Nicholls saw his first dust storm from Umuwa, the administration centre for the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara lands.

“I thought I’d just grab the camera and go for a drive,” he says. “I drove out to the airstrip and I was confronted by that wall of dust; so I just kept clicking away, and eventually I left my run too late and got caught up in it. I started driving back to the donga and it was like someone just turned the lights out.”

Shelf storm

Shelf cloud seen from Sunshine Coast Airport. Photo by Shane Loweke.

Shane Loweke was on the tarmac waiting for an aircraft when he saw a shelf cloud come in from the southwest.

“Funnily enough it turned out to be nothing, it sort of blew over pretty quick and we got a little bit of rain out of it,” he says.

Lightning

Lightning from Nightcliff, Northern Territory. Photo by Cathryn Vasseleu

Darwin local Cathryn Vasseleu says there’s really big lightning storms until about December.

“But it’s not raining — so you can get photos of big lightning strikes because you’re not in peril of being drenched. Where I took the photo is a popular spot that people actively come to view the lightning. Up here, lightning is almost a way of life. It’s part of the pleasure of the build-up to the wet season.”

Find the calendar HERE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.