PHOTOS: 59 people are missing after a devastating landslide took out 30 buildings in China

A landslide has engulfed the southern city of Shenzhen in China, burying more than 30 buildings and leaving 59 people unaccounted for. Clearly, some will be fatalities.

The mass movement of earth also ruptured a natural gas pipeline and triggered an explosion at the Hengtaiyu industrial park on Sunday causing more destruction to the city.

More than 1,500 emergency workers are involved in the rescue across the 10 hectares of area that has been affected by the disaster.

Seven people have so far been rescued. The cause of the slide is still unclear.

An eyewitness captured the dramatic moment one of the buildings in the area collapsed. CCTV News has posted it on YouTube:

See some photos of the landslide aftermath here.

Shezhen is one of China's biggest and is a major industrial centre. Getty The BBC is reporting that 'signs of life' had been detected at three separate locations. Getty 900 people had were evacuated before the landslide hit. Getty Drone and search dogs are assisting in the rescue. Getty Rescue helicopters were in operation near the scene. Getty Witnesses described a mass of red earth and mud racing towards the city before burying homes and buildings. Getty Two of the buildings flattened by the landslide are believed to be worker dormitories. Getty Dust clouds and piles of rubble are all that is left of the buildings that once stood in the area. Getty Last month a landslide rural Zhejiang killed 38 people. Getty Business Insider will update the story as more information becomes available. Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.