PHOTOS: 59 people are missing after a devastating landslide took out 30 buildings in China

A landslide has engulfed the southern city of Shenzhen in China, burying more than 30 buildings and leaving 59 people unaccounted for. Clearly, some will be fatalities.
The mass movement of earth also ruptured a natural gas pipeline and triggered an explosion at the Hengtaiyu industrial park on Sunday causing more destruction to the city.
More than 1,500 emergency workers are involved in the rescue across the 10 hectares of area that has been affected by the disaster.
Seven people have so far been rescued. The cause of the slide is still unclear.
An eyewitness captured the dramatic moment one of the buildings in the area collapsed. CCTV News has posted it on YouTube:
See some photos of the landslide aftermath here.
Witnesses described a mass of red earth and mud racing towards the city before burying homes and buildings.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.