See some of the first 5- to 11-year-old kids get their COVID-19 vaccines

Some hospitals have already begun vaccinating young kids.

Most kids will get vaccinated in a pediatrician’s office or hospital, rather than at the mass vaccination sites used to get shots to adults as quickly as possible, Insider previously reported

While many centers are still waiting for their child-tailored shots — with lower doses and smaller needles — Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, had received a batch as soon as it was authorized this week.

They started vaccinating pediatric patients straight away, and shared photos of the occasion.