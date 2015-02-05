Check out the $45 million Falcon 5X private jet -- it has a skylight!

Dassault The Dassault Falcon 5X is the first private jet with a skylight.

French aircraft manufacturer Dassault’s Falcon 5X private jet is fantastic.

Debuted in 2013, the plane has room for 16 passengers. It’s equipped with new Snecma Silvercrest engines that Dassault says make it more fuel efficient than competitors like Bombardier’s Global 5000 (by 35%) and Gulfstream’s G450 (by 30%).

The price? $US45 million.

That puts it well below the $US65 million Gulfstream G650, still the biggest, fastest, and overall best private jet money can buy. But Dassault strikes a blow with a cabin that is actually wider and taller (albeit shorter) than that of the G650.

And, for cool points more than practicality, it even has a skylight!

[An earlier version of this article was written by Alex Davies.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.