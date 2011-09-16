Subway Construction Wreaks Havoc On The Upper East Side -- For The Next Five Years

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Home to Mayor Bloomberg, Spike Lee, Woody Allen, Ricky Gervais and many other notable celebrities, including Madonna and her $40 million mansion on 81st St, the Upper East Side is one of the wealthiest areas in the city.But at the moment, on 2nd Ave. at 72nd St. it isn’t as glamorous as it sounds.



Construction of the UES segment of the new subway line has been going on for over a year and won’t be completed until at least 2016, according to MTA plans.

Current estimates for the first phase of the line’s construction, which will extend from 96th St. to 63rd St., put the cost at almost $5 billion. The contract for the 72nd St. station is $431 million, funded entirely by the Federal Transit Administration.

Business Insider went to check out the site and see how it is coming along. While some residents and plenty of shop owners are annoyed by the inconvenience of the construction they are looking forward to having a convenient subway stop…eventually.

