Subway Construction Wreaks Havoc On The Upper East Side -- For The Next Five Years

Home to Mayor Bloomberg, Spike Lee, Woody Allen, Ricky Gervais and many other notable celebrities, including Madonna and her $40 million mansion on 81st St, the Upper East Side is one of the wealthiest areas in the city.But at the moment, on 2nd Ave. at 72nd St. it isn’t as glamorous as it sounds.
Construction of the UES segment of the new subway line has been going on for over a year and won’t be completed until at least 2016, according to MTA plans.
Current estimates for the first phase of the line’s construction, which will extend from 96th St. to 63rd St., put the cost at almost $5 billion. The contract for the 72nd St. station is $431 million, funded entirely by the Federal Transit Administration.
Business Insider went to check out the site and see how it is coming along. While some residents and plenty of shop owners are annoyed by the inconvenience of the construction they are looking forward to having a convenient subway stop…eventually.
The 2nd Subway, like the bus, is not in service. These small building size structures house the construction site for the subway. Construction workers take elevators down to the actual site which is over 50 feet underground.
Some buildings near the site have been forced to shut down, you don't usually see a building like that in such prime real estate.
For now, the best option for getting around the area may be walking, even if inconvenienced by the site.
