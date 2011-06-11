PHOTOS: 10 Bugattis That Were Completely Destroyed In Car Wrecks

Photo: WreckedExotics.com

Bugatti is a leading luxury auto brand. Boasting over 38 car models in the past 100 years, the automaker offers a range of high class, high performance vehicles.However, its 100-year legacy doesn’t prevent its vehicles from encountering the hazards of the road.



Our friends at WreckedExotics.com shared this gallery of Bugattis that were ruined after being raced and crashed, often at high speeds.

