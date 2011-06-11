PHOTOS: 10 Bugattis That Were Completely Destroyed In Car Wrecks

Photo: WreckedExotics.com
Bugatti is a leading luxury auto brand. Boasting over 38 car models in the past 100 years, the automaker offers a range of high class, high performance vehicles.However, its 100-year legacy doesn’t prevent its vehicles from encountering the hazards of the road.
Our friends at WreckedExotics.com shared this gallery of Bugattis that were ruined after being raced and crashed, often at high speeds.
This 2010 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport crashed while trying to pass a truck at on Autobahn at 125 miles per hour
A 1994 Bugatti EB110 SS that lost a wheel after crashing into a pole during the Bavaria Moscow City Racing event
This 1930's Bugatti T-35 model was destroyed in 2005 during the Monterey Historic races at Laguna Seca
An unfinished Bugatti EB110 that's been sat at an Italian leather factory since the mid-90s, when Bugatti went bankrupt
A Bugatti Veyron that after crashing into a two feet of saltwater in Texas, requiring over $250,000 in repairs
