Jaw-dropping photos of the 2020 Winter X Games show why the event is the envy of anybody who enjoys snow sports

Meredith Cash
Tamara Susa/ESPN ImagesWinter X Games Aspen is one of the biggest winter action sports weekends of the year.
  • The 2020 Winter X Games took place in Aspen, Colorado’s Buttermilk Ski Resort January 23 to 26.
  • With events in skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, and snow BikeCross, there was nothing but excitement throughout one of the biggest winter action sports weekends of the year.
  • Check out some of the four-day event’s best photos – courtesy of ESPN Images’ photographers – below:
Welcome to the 2020 Winter X Games.

Tamara Susa/ESPN Images

Every year, the biggest event in winter action sports takes place in Aspen, Colorado.

Tamara Susa/ESPN Images

The four-day competition included events in snow BikeCross…

Dave Camara/ESPN Images

…which is essentially Motocross adapted for the winter.

Eric Lars Bakke/ESPN Images

The exciting race returned to the X Games for the fourth year this weekend.

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

And it didn’t disappoint.

Eric Lars Bakke/ESPN Images

Brock Hoyer — who has medaled in the event since its inception — placed fifth this year.

Matt Morning/ESPN Images

While last year’s silver medalist, Jesse Kirchmeyer, finished with bronze in 2020.

Matt Morning/ESPN Images

Yanick Boucher secured his first-ever X Games medal by finishing the event in second.

Matt Morning/ESPN Images

And Cody Matechuk won gold for the third consecutive year.

Matt Morning/ESPN Images

Snowmobile Freestyle was wild this year as well.

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

Competitors pulled off big tricks and got even bigger air.

Matt Morning/ESPN Images

Willie Elam took bronze with an 84.00 in both runs.

Gabriel Christus/ESPN Images

Daniel Bodin took silver after completely defying gravity in the event.

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

And rookie Brandon Cormier stunned the field to snag the gold medal.

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

As always, the ski events were larger than life.

Tamara Susa/ESPN Images

And the skiers were going bigger than ever.

Eric Lars Bakke/ESPN Images

Unsurprisingly, Henrik Harlaut — the winningest Big Air skier in X Games history — won his sixth gold medal in the event this year.

Gabriel Christus/ESPN Images

He also took home a silver medal in this year’s ski Knuckle Huck.

Gabriel Christus/ESPN Images

While rookie Colby Stevenson took gold.

Matt Morning/ESPN Images

Alex Ferreira took the top spot in Men’s Ski SuperPipe for the second-straight year.

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

And nine-time X Games medalist Kelly Sildaru practically swept the competition on the women’s side.

Eric Lars Bakke/ESPN Images

Zeb Powell blew the competition away in the snowboarding knuckle huck.

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

And it looked like the 20 year old had fun doing it.

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

And legendary Olympian Jamie Anderson won the women’s snowboarding slopestyle competition.

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

But the gorgeous scenery and big tricks made the resulting photos almost as impressive as the individual athletic feats.

Tamara Susa/ESPN Images

Snowy conditions at Buttermilk Ski Resort made for picture-perfect conditions.

Tamara Susa/ESPN Images

But the clear nights nights weren’t too shabby, either.

Tamara Susa/ESPN Images

There were action shots aplenty.

Matt Morning/ESPN Images

That were even clearer to see during the daylight hours.

Matt Morning/ESPN Images

Check out the Rockies in the background!

Gabriel Christus/ESPN Images

It may very well have been the most exciting Winter X Games to date.

Matt Morning/ESPN Images

