Jaw-dropping photos of the 2020 Winter X Games show why the event is the envy of anybody who enjoys snow sports

Tamara Susa/ESPN ImagesWinter X Games Aspen is one of the biggest winter action sports weekends of the year.
- The 2020 Winter X Games took place in Aspen, Colorado’s Buttermilk Ski Resort January 23 to 26.
- With events in skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, and snow BikeCross, there was nothing but excitement throughout one of the biggest winter action sports weekends of the year.
- Check out some of the four-day event’s best photos – courtesy of ESPN Images’ photographers – below:
Welcome to the 2020 Winter X Games.
Every year, the biggest event in winter action sports takes place in Aspen, Colorado.
The four-day competition included events in snow BikeCross…
…which is essentially Motocross adapted for the winter.
The exciting race returned to the X Games for the fourth year this weekend.
And it didn’t disappoint.
Brock Hoyer — who has medaled in the event since its inception — placed fifth this year.
While last year’s silver medalist, Jesse Kirchmeyer, finished with bronze in 2020.
Yanick Boucher secured his first-ever X Games medal by finishing the event in second.
And Cody Matechuk won gold for the third consecutive year.
Snowmobile Freestyle was wild this year as well.
Competitors pulled off big tricks and got even bigger air.
Willie Elam took bronze with an 84.00 in both runs.
Daniel Bodin took silver after completely defying gravity in the event.
And rookie Brandon Cormier stunned the field to snag the gold medal.
As always, the ski events were larger than life.
And the skiers were going bigger than ever.
Unsurprisingly, Henrik Harlaut — the winningest Big Air skier in X Games history — won his sixth gold medal in the event this year.
He also took home a silver medal in this year’s ski Knuckle Huck.
While rookie Colby Stevenson took gold.
Alex Ferreira took the top spot in Men’s Ski SuperPipe for the second-straight year.
And nine-time X Games medalist Kelly Sildaru practically swept the competition on the women’s side.
Zeb Powell blew the competition away in the snowboarding knuckle huck.
And it looked like the 20 year old had fun doing it.
And legendary Olympian Jamie Anderson won the women’s snowboarding slopestyle competition.
But the gorgeous scenery and big tricks made the resulting photos almost as impressive as the individual athletic feats.
Snowy conditions at Buttermilk Ski Resort made for picture-perfect conditions.
But the clear nights nights weren’t too shabby, either.
There were action shots aplenty.
That were even clearer to see during the daylight hours.
Check out the Rockies in the background!
It may very well have been the most exciting Winter X Games to date.
