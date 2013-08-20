A Gorgeous Group Of Vintage Autos Competed At Pebble Beach Classic Car Week [PHOTOS]

Over the weekend, some of the most impressive and beautiful classic cars in the world headed to Monterey, California for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, held on the 18th fairway of the famous golf course.
The annual contest is designed to highlight and reward the best preserved or restored, most historically valuable vehicles. Every competing car must be driveable. This year, 248 vehicles vied for first place.
But to win its class, let alone Best of Show, a car must above all be elegant, which the Concours calls a “matter of the eye and the heart.”
The classic car show is a magnet for brands like Aston Martin, which celebrated its 100th birthday with the US debut of its CC100 Speedster Concept (right).
There's no set dress code, and the Concours website says 'styles range from dressy to resort casual.'
All the contestants in the Concours have the chance to drive around scenic Monterey as part of the Tour.
The famously beautiful '17-Mile Drive' drew drivers here even before the Pebble Beach golf course was built.
Four Prince Heinrich Benz race cars were on the scene. Built between 1908 and 1910, they were some of the most advanced cars of the age.
Each competitor is placed in one of 12 classes, which cover everything from 'prewar preservation' to 'postwar sports touring' to French motorcycles.
Winning cars must be well preserved or accurately restored, capable of being driven, and have historic value (like an impressive racing record).
The Concours notes that 'elegance is a matter of the eye and the heart,' and provides a quote from photographer and former honorary judge Ansel Adams as guidance: 'From a strictly personal point of view, my definition of an elegant car would be 'the kind of car I would like to be buried in.'
So the best car to be buried in? This 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria took Best of Show, making owners Joseph and Margie Cassini III quite proud.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.