A Gorgeous Group Of Vintage Autos Competed At Pebble Beach Classic Car Week [PHOTOS]

Over the weekend, some of the most impressive and beautiful classic cars in the world headed to Monterey, California for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, held on the 18th fairway of the famous golf course.

The annual contest is designed to highlight and reward the best preserved or restored, most historically valuable vehicles. Every competing car must be driveable. This year, 248 vehicles vied for first place.

But to win its class, let alone Best of Show, a car must above all be elegant, which the Concours calls a “matter of the eye and the heart.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.