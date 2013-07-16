The 22 Coolest Cars At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Welcome to the largest car culture event in the world: the Goodwood Festival of Speed.



This festival has been held on the grounds of the Goodwood House in West Sussex, England every summer for the past decade.

Each year it brings together some of the world’s largest and best known automakers to show off — and sometimes debut — their most impressive vehicles.

Even Formula 1 racing stars are known to attend the event.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, Goodwood featured “the biggest, best, fastest, loudest and most outrageous vehicles of all time,” and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

