The 22 Coolest Cars At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Liz O'Connor
Renault 40CV Montlhery Coupe

Welcome to the largest car culture event in the world: the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

This festival has been held on the grounds of the Goodwood House in West Sussex, England every summer for the past decade.

Each year it brings together some of the world’s largest and best known automakers to show off — and sometimes debut — their most impressive vehicles.

Even Formula 1 racing stars are known to attend the event.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, Goodwood featured “the biggest, best, fastest, loudest and most outrageous vehicles of all time,” and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

The Corvette-powered Sin R1 made its debut at the Festival.

An old-fashioned London Steam Carriage paraded down the track.

The Rolls Royce Wraith is the most powerful car in the maker's history — its turbo-charged V12 engine can send it from 0 to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds.

The ultra-light Bugatti Type 59 made an appearance at the festival.

The green and purple Porsche 917K had an eye-catching colour scheme.

And the Alfa Romeo 4C looked sleek in gunmetal.

A red AC Cobra has its moment on the track.

The flashier Audi R8 made a splash in orange.

This Aston Martin DB3S is one of only 31 in existence.

The body of the Bentley Continental GT3 lies unusually low to the ground.

The Audi R18 E Tron looked ready to race.

The popular 1923 Avions Voisin C6 Laboratoire made yet another appearance at the Festival.

The Bentley Speed 8 kept its lights on even in broad daylight.

The vintage Bluebird V is 10 feet longer than a suburban and could once go up to 300 mph (unofficially).

The famed Mercedes Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe didn't have anything to prove.

We thought the Lamborghini Aventador LP700 4 Roadster was one of the coolest-looking cars there.

The Lola Drayson B12/69EV is a completely electric racing car, propelled by four powerful engines.

The 1962-type Renault 40CV Montlhery Coupe was one of the most distinctive cars at the festival.

The funny-looking Renault Twizy racer is reminiscent of the Montlhery.

Rolls Royce contrasted its older and newer models in baby blue.

The Volkswagen XL1 had hidden back wheels that made for a unusual silhouette.

What it lacks in windshield, the VUHL 05 makes up for in speed.

