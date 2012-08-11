10 Incredible Photos Of Olympic Table Tennis

Photo: Getty Images/Feng Li

Although some people watch table tennis every four years out of sheer curiosity it’s still one of the most overlooked Olympic sports.Perhaps it’s the misconception that it’s simply a better version of your standard basement ping pong game.



Or because the ball is going too fast to follow.

But Olympic table tennis matches are incredibly epic back-and-forth battles that leave the athletes drained both mentally and physically.

We put together some of the best photos taken by Feng Li of Getty Images to illustrate how crazy Olympic table tennis can be.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.