Stunning Pictures From Alaska's Worst Storm In 40 Years

The strongest storm to hit western Alaska in 40 years ripped apart 37 communities with gusts of wind up to 90 mph, according to The Associated Press.



Following Thursday’s storm, authorities are still searching for 26-year-old Kyle Komok who was caught by a 10-foot storm surge north of Nome.

The weakened front is now heading to the Russian Arctic, but Alaska residents are already bracing themselves for round two.

According to Reuters, a second storm’s brewing in the Bering Sea and is expected to head towards Bethel, a town several hundred miles south of Nome.

