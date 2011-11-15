Stunning Pictures From Alaska's Worst Storm In 40 Years

Vivian Giang
The strongest storm to hit western Alaska in 40 years ripped apart 37 communities with gusts of wind up to 90 mph, according to The Associated Press.

Following Thursday’s storm, authorities are still searching for 26-year-old Kyle Komok who was caught by a 10-foot storm surge north of Nome.

The weakened front is now heading to the Russian Arctic, but Alaska residents are already bracing themselves for round two.

According to Reuters, a second storm’s brewing in the Bering Sea and is expected to head towards Bethel, a town several hundred miles south of Nome.

Satellite image of the storm moving towards Alaska earlier last week

Residents watched the storm brew in the Norm harbor. The next day, high winds and surging waves forced residents to seek higher grounds

River Street is covered in ocean water

...and debris and drift wood is left behind

High waves splash dangerously close to houses along the coast

A cafe owner boards up his windows to get ready for the storm

A fishing boat is unable to withstand the strong winds

High waves threaten a house in Nome.

Ice chunks pile along Nome's coast

The roof of a building is blown to the ground as the storm sweeps through

Residents watch waves hit the seawall on River Street

City crews clean up remnants of the storm off Front Street

