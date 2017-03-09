The tallest penthouse apartment in San Francisco is going on the market for $42 million -- take a look inside

The penthouse apartment at San Francisco’s yet-to-be-completed 181 Fremont residential building hit the market this week for a whopping $US42 million.

The unit rises 700 feet above the city, making it the tallest residence on the West Coast. Its price tag also makes it one of the most expensive listings San Francisco has ever seen. (In 2015, the penthouse at the Lumina set a record with its $US49 million asking price. It has not sold.)

The nearly 7,000-square-foot residence was designed by award-winning interior designer Orlando Diaz-Azcuy. Developer Jay Paul Company spared no expense, from the gold-plated door handles to the walls that hover a couple centimeters off the floor.

Diaz-Azcuy selected craftsmen from around the world to provide materials and finishes. The five-bedroom, five-bath mega-home features a front door encased in a Paldao wood sustainably sourced from New Guinea, polished Calacatta Carrara marble harvested from Italy’s seaside cliffs, and sweeping views from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Residents will step off the elevator into a grand lobby.

A living room situated in the corner has 10-foot-tall ceilings and recessed lighting. Residents can kick up their feet by the stacked stone fireplace and pour a drink at the wet bar.

The penthouse has a family room, two powder rooms, a breakfast nook, a grand dining room, and a kitchen featuring a sub-zero refrigerator and freezer, two dishwashers, double ovens, and countertops made of three-centimeter-thick slabs of Brazilian quartzite.

A master bedroom will make the owners feel spoiled with two oversized baths, walk-in closets, and a separate study. All bedrooms are situated so that they provide stunning sunset views.

181 Fremont comes with some sweet amenities, including concierge service, a fitness center with a yoga room, a library, and a wrap-around observation terrace on the 52nd floor.

The mixed-use building is expected to wrap construction later this year. The penthouse will be ready for move-in in 2018. It just has to find a buyer with deep pockets.

