You and 9 friends could stay in a 15th-century monastery on an island in Croatia

LOPUD-1483 The complex sits on a car-free island in southern Croatia.

The 15th-century complex of stone buildings has opened to the public for the first time in decades.

Called LOPUD-1483, the building once served as a monastery for monks.

Now, it’s gone through a 20-year renovation. Guests can explore the restored building, sunset terraces, private beaches, and isolated caves.

The complex can be rented out by room or hold larger events. The entire complex costs $US11,832 a night for 10 guests. In October, single room bookings will be available starting at $US1,656 a night.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On the island of Lopud, a tiny landmass off the southern coast of Croatia, a collection of ancient buildings overlooks the island’s coast.

The stone buildings date back to 1483 when the location served as a monastery for Franciscan monks. The buildings have sat empty since 1822.

The complex has just completed a 20-year restoration, and the monastery is enticing guests with luxury night stays, garden parties, and sunset terraces.

Called LOPUD-1483, the complex is “a place that encourages togetherness, whilst also providing for solitude and silence,” a representative shared with Insider.

Here’s a look inside.

The monastery, aptly named LOPUD-1483 for its location and founding date, sits off the southern coast of the Croatian island Lopud, near Dubrovnik, Croatia.

LOPUD-1483 The island is in the heart of Croatia’s Elaphiti Islands.

The car-free island has old villas, small palaces, chapels, and ancient farmhouses. It dates back to the Renaissance period and is accessible by ferry or private boat.

LOPUD-1483 The island is off the southern coast of Croatia.

The Thyssen-Bornemisza family owns the complex and recently completed a 20-year restoration of the 15th-century buildings.

LOPUD-1483 The owners spent decades restoring and renovating the monastery.

Now, the 5,000-square-foot complex is home to five guest suites, which are available for rental.

LOPUD-1483 The entrance hallways to the monastery.

While guests stay in the suites, in-house chefs will serve them dinner in a variety of locations across the complex, like the courtyard.

LOPUD-1483 The monastery’s courtyard set up for a dinner party.

Or the guests can choose to enjoy dinner from the stone terrace, which overlooks the sea.

LOPUD-1483 Below the terrace, guests can spot caves and remote beaches.

Inside, guests will discover rooms that seamlessly meld old with new.

LOPUD-1483 The ancient stone walls contrast with the interior’s modern furniture and design.

Architect Rujana Markovic and Italian designer Paula Lenti added 21st-century amenities, like a private cinema, to the 15th-century rooms.

LOPUD-1483 The spacious rooms have comfy beds, a living area, and a bathroom.

Beyond breathtaking rooms, the walls throughout the building are filled with a collection of Renaissance and contemporary artwork.

LOPUD-1483 The impressive art is from the owners’ private collection.

Franciscan monks used many medicinal plants in their practices, and the owners restored the garden to reflect that. Now, guests can explore the garden and its 80 different species of plants.

LOPUD-1483 The surrounding gardens are teeming with a variety of plants, flowers, and herbs.

Olive and lemon trees line the pathways to the monastery’s remote beaches.

LOPUD-1483 The island is well-known for its sandy beaches.

Beyond colourful sunsets, guests will have access to delicious local cuisine, like oysters from nearby bays, Dalmatian ham, fish, and octopus.

LOPUD-1483 Most of the island’s delicacies centre around seafood caught by local fishermen.

Beyond private stays, the complex is available for events. The owner imagines everything from weddings to yoga retreats happening in the space.

LOPUD-1483 With its expansive gardens and courtyards, the complex can accommodate hundreds of people.

But it will cost you. The entire space costs $US11,832 a night for 10 guests. In October, single room bookings will be available starting at $US1,656 a night.

LOPUD-1483 Single room bookings will be available this fall.

The monastery, island, and beautiful beaches are a must on any bucket list.

LOPUD-1483 One last view of the island.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.