You and 9 friends could stay in a 15th-century monastery on an island in Croatia

LOPUD-1483The complex sits on a car-free island in southern Croatia.
- The 15th-century complex of stone buildings has opened to the public for the first time in decades.
- Called LOPUD-1483, the building once served as a monastery for monks.
- Now, it’s gone through a 20-year renovation. Guests can explore the restored building, sunset terraces, private beaches, and isolated caves.
- The complex can be rented out by room or hold larger events. The entire complex costs $US11,832 a night for 10 guests. In October, single room bookings will be available starting at $US1,656 a night.
On the island of Lopud, a tiny landmass off the southern coast of Croatia, a collection of ancient buildings overlooks the island’s coast.
The stone buildings date back to 1483 when the location served as a monastery for Franciscan monks. The buildings have sat empty since 1822.
The complex has just completed a 20-year restoration, and the monastery is enticing guests with luxury night stays, garden parties, and sunset terraces.
Called LOPUD-1483, the complex is “a place that encourages togetherness, whilst also providing for solitude and silence,” a representative shared with Insider.
Here’s a look inside.
The monastery, aptly named LOPUD-1483 for its location and founding date, sits off the southern coast of the Croatian island Lopud, near Dubrovnik, Croatia.
The car-free island has old villas, small palaces, chapels, and ancient farmhouses. It dates back to the Renaissance period and is accessible by ferry or private boat.
The Thyssen-Bornemisza family owns the complex and recently completed a 20-year restoration of the 15th-century buildings.
Now, the 5,000-square-foot complex is home to five guest suites, which are available for rental.
While guests stay in the suites, in-house chefs will serve them dinner in a variety of locations across the complex, like the courtyard.
Or the guests can choose to enjoy dinner from the stone terrace, which overlooks the sea.
Inside, guests will discover rooms that seamlessly meld old with new.
Architect Rujana Markovic and Italian designer Paula Lenti added 21st-century amenities, like a private cinema, to the 15th-century rooms.
Beyond breathtaking rooms, the walls throughout the building are filled with a collection of Renaissance and contemporary artwork.
Franciscan monks used many medicinal plants in their practices, and the owners restored the garden to reflect that. Now, guests can explore the garden and its 80 different species of plants.
Olive and lemon trees line the pathways to the monastery’s remote beaches.
Beyond colourful sunsets, guests will have access to delicious local cuisine, like oysters from nearby bays, Dalmatian ham, fish, and octopus.
Beyond private stays, the complex is available for events. The owner imagines everything from weddings to yoga retreats happening in the space.
LOPUD-1483With its expansive gardens and courtyards, the complex can accommodate hundreds of people.
But it will cost you. The entire space costs $US11,832 a night for 10 guests. In October, single room bookings will be available starting at $US1,656 a night.
The monastery, island, and beautiful beaches are a must on any bucket list.
