PHOTOS: 1500 Australians wearing white for the Dîner en Blanc in Melbourne

Around 1,500 people gathered at the Docklands Waterfront in Melbourne last night for the annual Dîner en Blanc in Melbourne.

Dubbed as a “chic picnic”, the annual dinner is characterised by its strict all-white dress code and sees thousands of people gathering together at an iconic location which is not revealed until hours before the event.

Nearly 10,000 people in Australia have taken part in the picnic in which guests are expected to bring their own hampers, wine and decorations.

This is the second year that Melbourne has celebrated Dîner en Blanc after hosting their inaugural dinner outside the Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2015.

Other major Australian cities are also home to the event such as Brisbane who first celebrated it in 2012 in the South Bank Parklands, Adelaide, Canberra as well as Perth who will be hosting its first Dîner en Blanc on March 20.

The event originated from Paris and has since grown to 20 countries around the world.

Here’s a look at how Melbourne celebrated last night.

This year's event in Melbourne saw around 1,500 people gathering at Docklands Waterfront for the Parisian-style picnic. Photo: Supplied. It is the second year that Melbourne has hosted the event with around 1000 attending the first dinner in white outside the Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2015. Photo: Supplied. Attendance is mandatory at the epicurean event which is usually invitation-only. Photo: Supplied. In addition to having an all-white dress code, the event encourages participants to open up a bottle of champagne or wine rather than beer and also expects guests to bring silverware, china, and glass (since plastic is banned). Photo: Supplied. This year's 'chic picnic' in Melbourne saw a number of celebrities and designers attend the dinner -- here is Melbourne singer Chloe Maggs performing. Photo: Supplied. The event originated in Paris but has since grown to 60 cities around the world such as Singapore, Miami, Johannesburg, Stockholm, Tokyo and Barcelona. Photo: Supplied. It is now celebrated in six major cities in Australia: Sydney, Adelaide, Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth who will be making its debut in March this year. Photo: Supplied. The event makes for a great photo. Photo: Supplied.

