See photos of the 14-pound baby boy who was a ‘celebrity’ at the hospital after he arrived 2 weeks early

Carey Patonai knew her baby was going to be big. At 34 weeks pregnant, doctors said he was already 9 pounds (4kg), 6 ounces (170.10g) – several pounds heavier than a newborn.

Finnley’s two older brothers were big, too. Devlen, now 10 years old, was 8 pounds (4kg), 2 ounces (56.70g) at birth, and Everett, now two, was 11 pounds (5kg), 11 ounces (311.84g).

But carrying Finley was “on another level,” Patonai told Today. “It got to the point where I could hardly move. It would take me 30 minutes to recover from taking a shower.”