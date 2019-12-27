Photos show scenes of devastation after a plane carrying 98 people crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12

REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of a plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 27, 2019.

A plane carrying 98 people crashed in Kazakhstan early on Friday, killing at least 12 people, authorities have said.

The plane, a Fokker 100, was operated by Bek Air, and crashed into a building in the village of Almerek, near the city of Almaty, just after take-off.

66 passengers are in hospital, Reuters reported, citing Kazakh officials. The captain is among the dead.

A passenger plane carrying 98 people crashed shortly after taking off in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least 12 people, including the captain.

The plane, operated by Bek Air, crashed in the village of Almerek just outside the city of Almaty in the central Asian nation.

The Fokker 100 craft was heading for the capital Nursultan from Almaty and crashed through a two-storey building as it hit the ground, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The committee said the plane “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence.”

At least 12 people are dead and 66 are in hospital, the Almaty mayor’s office said, according to Reuters.

On Friday morning, a flight from Almaty to Nursultan in Kazakhstan crashed just after take-off.

The plane had taken off from Almaty International Airport and was heading to the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, in Nursultan, Kazakhstan’s capital.

AP Images In this handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

The plane was a Fokker 100 operated by Bek Air. It crashed into a building in the village of Almerek, near Almaty.

REUTERS/Damir Kagarmanov The Fokker 100 aircraft with tail number UP-F1007, operated by Bek Air, is seen on this picture taken in Almaty, Kazakhstan June 8, 2018. Picture taken June 8, 2018.

The plane “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence,” Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said.

Reuters reported that conditions were extremely foggy at the time of the crash, which happened just before dawn.

Google Maps The location of Almaty, Kazakhstan, where the plane crashed on Friday.

93 passengers and five crew were onboard. At least 12 people have died, including the captain.

66 people have been taken to hospital, some in a grave condition.

“The plane was flying at a tilt. Everything was like in a movie: screaming, shouting, people crying,” a survivor told news website Tengrinews, according to Reuters.

Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, tweeted: “Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law.”

