These Unbelievable Architectural Images Look Like Photos But Were Made Entirely With Computers

Dylan Love
CGTrader

Computers can make the impossible come to life — just watch any sci-fi movie with explosions in it to get an idea.

But they can also show us what the possible might look like. Consider the following architectural renderings.

Though they look like photographs, these images were created by people using little more than Photoshop and some 3D graphics software.

You can see all these and more over at CGTrader, but here are some of our favourites.

Artist Michael Feuerroth designed an attic apartment.

Alessandro Prodan says he spent time studying botany to get the trees in this picture just right.

Titled 'Far Away From Home,' this image is big and cinematic.

Here's a dark and spooky courtyard. 'I wanted to convey a mood with this piece that was a little unsettling and could create several different storyline possibilities,' said artist Anthony Eftekhari.

This picture is bright and beautiful, but the real treasure is the detail present in the thatched rooves.

This is a speculative interior design of a Starbucks!

More speculation -- this is a picture from inside a 'time traveller's house.'

The ceiling here is just gorgeous.

With a canal and bridge like that, this can only be Venice, Italy.

Despite being created five years ago, this image is 'still a gold standard of 3D interior modelling.'

This picture of a lonely street was inspired by the video game 'Assassin's Creed.'

Desolate!

Tunisian artist Walid Layouni designed this luxurious room.

Note the painstaking detail in the airport floor.

Artist Marek Denko created this fantasy image as a gift to his children.

