These Unbelievable Architectural Images Look Like Photos But Were Made Entirely With Computers

Computers can make the impossible come to life — just watch any sci-fi movie with explosions in it to get an idea.

But they can also show us what the possible might look like. Consider the following architectural renderings.

Though they look like photographs, these images were created by people using little more than Photoshop and some 3D graphics software.

You can see all these and more over at CGTrader, but here are some of our favourites.

