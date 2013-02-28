REAL OR FAKE: These Computer-Generated Images Look Like Photographs

Photo: Tomas Kral

CGTrader, a marketplace for 3D artists, modelers, and engineers, has rounded up a collection of stunning computer-generated imagery.These are pictures created by professionals in the field, and the end results look like photographs.



But nothing you’re about to see is real.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.