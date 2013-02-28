REAL OR FAKE: These Computer-Generated Images Look Like Photographs

Photo: Tomas Kral
CGTrader, a marketplace for 3D artists, modelers, and engineers, has rounded up a collection of stunning computer-generated imagery.These are pictures created by professionals in the field, and the end results look like photographs.
But nothing you’re about to see is real.
This artist began making this image as a texture test, but went ahead and turned it into a finished picture
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.