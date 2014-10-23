This Clever App Scans And Solves Maths Problems Instantly Using Your Phone's Camera

Every now and then, an app comes along that combines two existing technologies in a way that just makes sense.

PhotoMath does just that, utilising your smartphone’s camera to quickly solve maths problems.

PhotoMath only works with printed text, so unfortunately it won’t be solving your scribbles anytime soon; you’ll need a printed sheet of paper or a textbook.

You then position the maths problem you want solved within the red frame and PhotoMath does the rest, crunching the numbers and popping out an answer.

While it seems likely that most will use PhotoMath to sidestep actual learning, PhotoMath includes a “Steps” button that cleverly walks you through the steps from the original equation to the final answer.

For now, PhotoMath only handles maths problems that include fractions, decimal numbers, linear equations, and several functions like logarithms. The PhotoMath team says they will be including support for more-advanced maths equations in the future, but for now, it won’t get you through your calculus homework.

You can download PhotoMath for free for both iOS and Windows Phone, and an Android version is in the works and scheduled for an early 2015 launch.

To see PhotoMath work its magic in action, check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

