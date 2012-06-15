Photojojo's Amit Gupta: Amazon Payments is Awesome

Amit Gupta on PayPal vs. Google Checkout vs. Amazon (FPS): Amazon’s web services offerings are looking far more interesting and forward-thinking than some of the stuff coming out of Google lately. Theirs is classic “sell shovels to miners” thinking, and Amazon’s well-positioned to pull it off. Their new payments web service, Amazon FPS, stands a real chance of making micropayments a reality.



Controversial and engaging thesis, Amit, especially the part about how Amazon is out-innovating Google. Please tell more. You can follow Amit in our Twitter Room.

