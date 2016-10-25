A photographer captured the dismal reality of life in North Korea on his phone

In August 2015, Getty Photographer Xiaolu Chu toured inside the walls of North Korea. While in the notoriously secret country, visitors are instructed on what they can and cannot photograph. Custom agents screen any computers, hard drives, cell phones, and memory cards, prior to entering the country. While in the country, Chu was able to secretly take these photographs with his cell phone.

