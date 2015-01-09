Business Insider Is Looking For A Paid Photography Intern

Business Insider is the fastest-growing business news site on the Web.

We are looking for an intern to join our Visual Features team. If you love telling stories through images and are obsessed with both photography and writing about photography, then this internship is for you.

The Visual Features Intern will work with the Visual Features Editor and other reporters on the team to source photo series to feature on Business Insider from photographers and agencies, as well as pitch, photograph, and write their own visual stories and slideshows.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for all things photography, strong writing skills, and a knack for taking photos.

Here are some recent visual features from Business Insider:

Interested? Submit your resume and a cover letter, along with three ideas for photo features that you think would work well for Business Insider HERE.

Please note: This job requires that you work full-time from our Manhattan headquarters. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates. Compensation is offered and is dependent on experience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.