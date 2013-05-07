An Up Close Look At Roman Abramovich's $1.5 Billion Superyacht The 'Eclipse'

There’s rich, and then there’s the superyacht rich.
And yachts don’t get any more super than Roman Abramovich‘s 553-foot $1 billion plus flagship the Eclipse.
The Eclipse is currently docked at Manhattan’s Pier 90 and we went down over the weekend to have ourselves a look.
The following photos show a bit of what more than $1 billion plus buys in a personal motor yacht these days.
The Coast Guard referred us to this website where we pinpointed the ship's position and confirmed it hadn't sailed.
The vessel has amenities to rival any ship on the sea — like its own mini submersible, perhaps similar to this— able to dive down 150-feet.
The ship's also supposed to have a laser defence against paparazzi trying to photograph the yacht's guests, but saw no evidence of the device when we were there.
... We hoped to find one of the 70 crew members required to sail the Eclipse and see if they'd tell us what ship life was like.
But we certainly didn't feel like paparazzi, or that we'd be lasered, when we were in the parking lot tourists use when they arrive to board their cruise.
From up here the ship was simply stunning and the amount of work required to keep her that way apparent.
But experts believe that Roman probably pays $75 million a year to run the private cruise ship with 24-guest suites.
Looking at the layout of the ship gets us talking about the two swimming pools inside, the disco, cinema, hair salon, and restaurant.
At 13,000 gross tons the Eclipse is the largest vessel to use a special stabilisation system to keep it calm in rough waters while anchored or moving slowly through the sea.
Roman will face a $150,000 tab for parking the Eclipse here while possibly visiting his daughter and her new baby — about $2,000 a day.
None of those numbers are likely to concern Roman Abramovich, however, who has an estimated net worth of more than $10 billion.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.