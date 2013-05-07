An Up Close Look At Roman Abramovich's $1.5 Billion Superyacht The 'Eclipse'

There’s rich, and then there’s the superyacht rich.



And yachts don’t get any more super than Roman Abramovich‘s 553-foot $1 billion plus flagship the Eclipse.

The Eclipse is currently docked at Manhattan’s Pier 90 and we went down over the weekend to have ourselves a look.

The following photos show a bit of what more than $1 billion plus buys in a personal motor yacht these days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.