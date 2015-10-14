This photographer uses ordinary food to create a fantasy world we wish we lived in

Christopher Boffoli takes playing with your food to a whole new level.
The Seattle based photographer is the mastermind behind “Big Appetites,” a photo series and book that combines miniature human figures with foods to create life-like scenes.
From a man pushing a snowblower through piles of powdered doughnuts to a family camping trip under a broccoli forrest, Boffoli’s photos are both whimsical and delicious.
Check out twelve of our favourite scenes.
These miniature scenes look so realistic, you almost forget they are made of food. Check out the tiny ATV tracks on this pumpkin pie.
Christopher Boffoli/Big AppetitesPumpkin Pie ATV
Christopher Boffoli/Big AppetitesCanoe Au Lait
Christopher Boffoli/Big AppetitesBlackberry C.S.I.
Christopher Boffoli/Big AppetitesPowdered Doughnut Snowblower
Get a behind the scenes look at the making of this photo here.
Christopher Boffoli/Big AppetitesChampagne Scuba
Christopher Boffoli/Big AppetitesPalermo Climbers
Christopher Boffoli/Big AppetitesEgg Crack Crew
Christopher Boffoli/Big AppetitesAvocado Volleyball
'Gary always uses too much mustard. But no one can say so. It's a union thing,' Boffoli captioned this hot dog photo.
Christopher Boffoli/Big AppetitesMustard Technician
Christopher Boffoli/Big AppetitesCheese Moon Smoker
