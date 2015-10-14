This photographer uses ordinary food to create a fantasy world we wish we lived in

Christopher Boffoli takes playing with your food to a whole new level.

The Seattle based photographer is the mastermind behind “Big Appetites,” a photo series and book that combines miniature human figures with foods to create life-like scenes.

From a man pushing a snowblower through piles of powdered doughnuts to a family camping trip under a broccoli forrest, Boffoli’s photos are both whimsical and delicious.

Check out twelve of our favourite scenes.

These miniature scenes look so realistic, you almost forget they are made of food. Check out the tiny ATV tracks on this pumpkin pie. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Pumpkin Pie ATV Or this camping trip set under broccoli trees. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Broccoli Camping Forget crying over spilled milk, try canoeing in it. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Canoe Au Lait Smashed blackberries make for a delicious looking crime scene. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Blackberry C.S.I. Boffoli also designs the miniature humans using a 3D printer. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Powdered Doughnut Snowblower Get a behind the scenes look at the making of this photo here. He paints the figures, like this scuba diver, by hand. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Champagne Scuba Rock climbing looks a lot tastier in this piece, entitled 'Palermo Climbers.' Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Palermo Climbers Boffoli's attention to detail is impressive. Check out the tiny traffic cone in this shot. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Egg Crack Crew Boffoli also includes humorous, tongue-in-cheek captions with some of his shots. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Avocado Volleyball 'Gary always uses too much mustard. But no one can say so. It's a union thing,' Boffoli captioned this hot dog photo. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Mustard Technician 'Elliott finally found a place where he could smoke without being bothered,' Boffoli writes. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Cheese Moon Smoker 'The headspace that the sugar cone tent afforded didn't really make up for its lack of performance in the rain,' writes Boffoli. Christopher Boffoli/Big Appetites Cone Camping

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.