A photographer uses a drone to take portraits of families on their balconies during self-isolation, and he hopes the photos spread a little joy

Adas Vasiliauskas A family waves at the drone.

Adas Vasiliauskas is a professional photographer who lives in Lithuania, where there are hundreds of confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

After his work dried up due to the outbreak, Vasiliauskas began taking people’s photos using a drone to help support his family.

For the portraits, people dress in a variety of costumes and use props they found around their house.

Photographer Adas Vasiliauskas is finding a new way to spread joy while families isolate themselves due to the coronavirus. Using a drone, the Lithuania native has started taking portraits of people while they’re self-isolating – and many of his subjects have even dressed in costumes with props for the photos.

Vasiliauskas spoke with Insider about his photos and how he’s trying to give a little positivity back to the world.

Professional photographer Adas Vasiliauskas, pictured with his family, decided to take portraits with a drone after his work dried up due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Adas Vasiliauskas Adas Vasiliauskas and his family.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Lithuania was in February. As of March 27, Lithuania’s government has reported more than 350 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and four deaths.

For Vasiliauskas, who’s worked as a professional photographer for weddings and advertisers for 10 years, jobs were cancelled, losing him 3,000 euros ($US3,309) in a week. A father of two young daughters, he tried to come up with a way to support his family.

Vasiliauskas had often used a drone to get unique photos at weddings. He decided he would use it to take portraits of people from their balconies, terraces, and through their windows.

“I lost all my jobs, and this is the only way for me to survive now,” Vasiliauskas told Insider.

After Vasiliauskas enlisted his friends, like the man pictured, to pose for drone photos, other people started asking him to take their images.

Adas Vasiliauskas Vasiliauskas’ friend on a balcony.

Initially Vasiliauskas posted an ad on Facebook that simply showed a house, but no one responded. Realising he needed to show audiences a proof of concept, Vasiliauskas enlisted one of his friends for the first photo in the series.

After that, requests flooded his inbox. Vasiliauskas charges 50 euros ($US55) for a drone photo session.

Due to the social distancing rules in place, he cannot actually meet with the families he photographs.

Adas Vasiliauskas A family shows off their collection of toys.

His photos are arranged ahead of time. Once he’s arrived at the house, he’ll call the family and walk them through the photo shoot, including how to pose for the camera.

“We did not meet of course; it is quarantine,” Vasiliauskas said.

He will then fly the drone up to take the photos of the family, and it’s all over within five to 10 minutes. He’ll process the photos later in the evening and send them to the families.

“I don’t like for people to be standing on the balcony looking sadly into my drone,” he said. “I want them to be happy and interesting.”

Adas Vasiliauskas A family smiles at the camera.

For the photos, families will use whatever props they can find around the house.

“I don’t like to shoot ordinary portraits,” he said.

This family got creative with their costumes and household props.

Adas Vasiliauskas Family poses for the drone.

“Of course all the shops are closed. You cannot go outside and search for costumes like you would normally do if you arranged that kind of session,” Vasiliauskas said. Instead, he encourages families to use whatever costumes they have in their apartments.

The photo sessions provide an opportunity for children to play around, like this boy wearing a Spider-Man mask.

Adas Vasiliauskas A family posing for the camera.

Due to self-isolation underway in the country, children are at home with their parents.

“The children are planning costumes, and then the drone comes,” Vasiliauskas said. “Oh my god, the drone for the children is so much joy.”

In this photo, he captured two soldiers sunbathing.

To take the photos, Vasiliauskas has to be careful when navigating with his drone.

“The drone is like a helicopter,” Vasiliauskas said. “You operate the drone then you operate the camera. It’s totally different from shooting with a normal camera. You cannot fly everywhere.”

He said he has to be careful not to bump into bushes, trees, or wires because he doesn’t want to lose his drone.

This woman posed with a pineapple on her head …

Adas Vasiliauskas A couple enjoys brunch.

Vasiliauskas has between seven and 10 photo sessions a day.

… while this woman was in the middle of a haircut.

Adas Vasiliauskas A woman gets her hair cut.

This woman enjoyed getting her hair groomed at home while taking in the sun on the balcony.

This family enjoyed a cookout on the balcony while wearing some colourful outfits.

Adas Vasiliauskas A family enjoys a day out on the balcony.

This father used his grill while his children helped nearby. One was dressed in an unicorn costume while the other hugged a skateboard.

This couple made fun of the toilet paper shortage in their photo.

Adas Vasiliauskas A couple plays with toilet paper.

A couple turned toilet paper into a makeshift bonnet as they smiled for Vasiliauskas and his drone.

While taking photos, sometimes Vasiliauskas gets recruited for special errands, such as looking for people’s missing pets.

Adas Vasiliauskas A family in a bathrobe.

Since Vasiliauskas has started taking photos, people have also asked him to help find a lost cat that went missing on a roof top and to deliver a pair of Apple AirPods using his drone.

The number of photo requests Vasiliauskas has received has increased as more and more people learn about his project.

Adas Vasiliauskas An impromptu band session.

Vasiliauskas hopes he can continue to make enough money taking photos of families (like the ones playing music above) to support his own family.

“My main concern is not to get coronavirus so I can work,” Vasiliauskas said.

Adas Vasiliauskas A family shows how they stay active.

If he could operate the drone from his house, he would, but the country has restrictions on how far away you can fly drones. When he leaves his home, Vasiliauskas puts on gloves and a mask as a precaution.

Fortunately, he never has to interact with others during these photo projects.

With this project, Vasiliauskas hopes he can give a little positivity back to the world.

Adas Vasiliauskas This couple shows off their quarantine interests.

“These portraits are funny enough to brighten people’s day,” he said.

