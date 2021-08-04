A photographer reunited 2 newlyweds with their impromptu wedding pictures by asking people on social media to help track them down

Newlyweds Andela and Mateo Rako were reunited with their wedding pictures. Kevin Hennessy

Photographer Kevin Hennessy was on a walk when he spotted newlyweds dressed in wedding attire.

Noticing they hadn’t hired a professional photographer, he asked to take a few pictures for them.

He forgot to get their contact details but using social media, he managed to track the couple down.

A photographer who used social media to track down two newlyweds he’d taken impromptu wedding pictures of says he managed to reunite the couple with photos of their special day.

Kevin Hennessy, a 23-year-old photographer and co-host of the “Tri Pod” photography podcast, told Insider he was walking along the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Ireland, on a family vacation on Saturday when he stumbled upon a newlywed couple dressed up in wedding attire. Noticing they hadn’t hired a professional photographer to take their pictures at the time, Hennessy said he stepped in offering his assistance.

“I always have my camera on me, no matter where I go,” Hennessy, who is from County Wicklow in Ireland, told Insider. “I just said, ‘Hey, do you mind if I take a few?'”

The couple was eventually identified by the groom’s boss. Kevin Hennessy

Hennessy said the whole photo shoot only lasted around 80 seconds before he realized his family had “gotten away” from him.

“I picked up my stuff and said, ‘Look, congratulations, I hope you enjoy the rest of the day,'” he said, adding he had not yet realized he’d forgotten to ask for their contact details.

The couple had also been searching for Hennessy. Kevin Hennessy

It was only that evening after Hennessy, who said he is primarily a concert photographer, returned to his Airbnb that he discovered he had no way to share the photographs with the couple.

He told Insider that while discussing his experience in his podcast WhatsApp group, a colleague suggested posting the photographs on Twitter to see if anyone would recognize the couple.

On Tuesday morning, just before 9 a.m., he said he finally started searching for the couple by asking users on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter if they recognized the pair.

His tweet calling for public help in finding the couple has since gotten over 1,800 likes and 450 retweets at the time of writing, and he said a post on his personal Facebook was re-shared over 600 times.

Hennessy told Insider the search took less than four hours because the boss of the groom, who has been identified as Mateo Rako, saw Hennessy’s post and reached out.

Hennessy said it turned out that the groom and his wife Andela Rako, who live in Dublin, were also trying to use social media to track him down. “It’s kind of like we were both almost in the same position, we were looking for each other,” Hennessy added.

Whether or not Hennessy will continue with his newfound career in wedding photographer is still up for debate.

“I can’t say no to people,” he joked. “The act of shooting a wedding and photographing a wedding is fantastic, it’s so much fun, you’re part of someone’s special day.”

Mateo and Andela Rako did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.