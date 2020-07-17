A photographer with a chronic illness hasn't seen her friends in 4 months due to COVID-19, but she still found a way to party with them on her birthday

Alexa Machado Photography Alexa Machado blowing out her birthday candles with her ‘friends.’

Alexa Machado is a photographer who has been isolating in San Diego since California’s lockdown was announced on March 19.

She has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which makes it difficult for her to control her heart rate and blood pressure. The condition could be exacerbated by COVID-19, so she is taking extra precautions.

It means she hasn’t been able to see her friends in person for months, but that didn’t stop her from celebrating with them for her birthday.

She had cake, swung at a piñata, and opened presents surrounded by cut-out photos of her friends, and shared the experience in hilarious photos on Facebook.

Alexa Machado is a 26-year-old fine art composite photographer from San Diego, California. Since lockdown was announced in her home state in March, she has been isolating at home with her parents.

Machado has a condition called POTS that could be worsened if she were to contract COVID-19, so she hasn’t been able to see any of her friends in person in four months.

To celebrate her 26th birthday this year, instead of having her friends over in person, she cut out photos of them. She taped their photos to household objects and to tripods, and then she dressed them up to give them a more human-like appearance.

Machado documented the festivities in a series of hilarious photos that she shared on her Facebook page.

Take a look at the shots she took of her and her friends at her socially distanced birthday party.

Alexa Machado is a fine art composite photographer and has a condition that could make her more susceptible to COVID-19 complications.

Alexa Machado Photography Alexa Machado in a self-portrait.

Machado has been in lockdown since March, and even as measures lifted in California, she was not able to see any friends in person because she is high-risk for COVID-19 complications due to her condition, POTS.

According to Dysautonomia International, “People with POTS often report an increase in POTS symptoms during and for several weeks after any infection. For this reason, it is reasonable for people with POTS to take extra precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19.”

She has been documenting her experience in isolation through self-portraits. The photo above inspired her birthday series, since she had to print out 26 photos of her friends to create it, and she didn’t want the photos to go to waste.

She decided to repurpose the images from her self-portrait by making them guests for her upcoming birthday party, which she’d have to spend in isolation.

Alexa Machado Photography. Alexa Machado with her friends’ portraits.

“I started thinking about it and I was going to be alone for my birthday, and I was pretty bummed about that, so I thought maybe if I tape these heads to tripods and dress them up as people and take a funny photo shoot, that it would make me feel better,” she told Insider.

She put the photos of her friends on tripods and dressed them up in clothes so they looked like real guests.

Alexa Machado Photography Alexa and her friends.

“It started out as something serious and then just became more and more ridiculous,” she told Insider.

She took almost all the photos using a self-timer, but her parents helped her take the one above.

“Some of my guests didn’t make it to the party though because my dog ran off with some of their photos,” she said.

Alexa Machado Photography A photo of Machado’s friend on a plant.

“It was kind of a pain to lug them to all the festivities because they can’t walk by themselves, but other than that it was fun,” she told Insider.

Machado set up all the regular birthday festivities and her tripod friends joined her.

Alexa Machado Photography Machado getting ready to hit the pinata.

She set up a piñata and got all her “friends” to watch for a photo.

She poked fun at the experience by showing herself accidentally swinging at her tripod friends.

Alexa Machado Photography Machado hitting her tripod friend.

She captioned the photo “…wait a second.”

She also blew out her birthday candles surrounded by her “friends.”

Alexa Machado Photography Alexa blowing out her birthday candles.

She captioned the photo, “I made them all watch me blow my candle out of my vegan gluten free birthday muffin that tastes like cardboard.”

“One of them bought me a present but it turned out to be a gag gift,” she said.

Alexa Machado Photography Machado opening her present.

Machado opened the present to find that it was toilet paper.

Machado’s friends were in on the whole thing, and they were excited to see the results.

Alexa Machado Photography Machado in a hot tub with friends.

“It was a cool experience that we all got to do something together even though we’re apart,” she said.

Her photos got a big response in her photography community and from others with chronic illnesses.

Alexa Machado Photography Machado with all her friends under a rainbow.

“I just enjoy being able to give them a second to laugh about something,” she said.

