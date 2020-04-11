A photographer staged a "Friends"-inspired photo shoot with newborn babies, and the details are perfect

Mandy Penn Photography ‘In lieu of the situation the world is in, I wanted to share some light and laughs for my fellow ‘Friends’ addicts and fans out there,’ Mandy Penn wrote in a blog post.

Photographer Mandy Penn is a huge fan of the iconic sitcom “Friends.”

So when her close friend, another “Friends” fanatic, gave birth to two twin girls, it was no surprise they decided to do a newborn photo shoot paying homage to the show.

Penn pulled together all the details, including finding four more babies, asking her friend to make crochet lobster hats, and commissioning a mini replica of the “Friends” couch.

“In lieu of the situation the world is in, I wanted to share some light and laughs for my fellow ‘Friends’ addicts and fans out there,” Penn wrote in a blog post.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories .

With the current state of the world looming over us, everyone could use a little pick-me-up.

Enter: six newborn babies dressed as the characters from “Friends.”

Colorado-based photographer Mandy Penn recently shared a “Friends”-inspired photo shoot she did with her friend’s newborn twin girls, plus four other babies she recruited to complete the cast.

Every last detail from a miniature version of Rachel’s trifle to Monica’s turkey hat and a baby wrap inspired by Ross’ leather pants were included in the adorable photo session.

While the actual photo shoot took place in early March before any lockdown orders were put in place due to the coronavirus, Penn wanted to share the photos now in order to cheer people up.

“In lieu of the situation the world is in, I wanted to share some light and laughs for my fellow ‘Friends’ addicts and fans out there,” Penn wrote in a blog post.

Here’s every photo from the adorable photo shoot.

Mandy Penn has been a photographer for almost three years and specialises in newborn, wedding, and portrait photography — she’s also a huge “Friends” fan.

caption “I’m the holiday armadillo!”

Penn admitted she’s “crazy intense” about the show.

“I’m a huge fan and thought it would be really fun to do this,” she told Insider.

She got the inspiration for the photo shoot after a close friend announced she was having twin girls.

caption “He’s her lobster.”

She started thinking about the shoot after her friend, Alli Coats, shared her good news.

“I didn’t have all six in mind, at first,” Penn said. “Since she was having two girls, I said, ‘It would be so cute if we did a photo shoot with them as Monica and Rachel.’ … We had so many ideas since there are 10 seasons to pull from.”

Another friend, a local furniture designer, created a miniature version of the orange “Friends” couch.

caption “We were on a break!”

“A lot of the couches I was seeing online were around $US200 to $US300,” Penn told Insider. “My friend Danielle then offered to make a newborn-sized couch.”

With just two weeks’ notice, her friend, Danielle Shunk, was able to craft the perfect couch for the six babies. It took her five days.

Penn set the date for the shoot and started looking for four extra babies. She sent out a model call for three boys and one girl to portray Chandler, Joey, Ross, and Phoebe.

Then she got to work on the details. “I used a lot of American Girl doll stuff because it’s the perfect size,” she said.

caption “Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.”

When it came down to the props for each baby’s character, Penn got creative.

The mini foosball table that Penn used throughout the shoot came from Amazon, but she also sourced props from her friends, other retailers, or made them herself.

“In the beginning, I made a list of every character and the things I associate with them in the show. I had about 20 things at first. Then, I picked my favourite items and three of my favourite quotes to go along with each photo,” she told Insider.

Penn recruited another friend to crochet props including Rachel’s Princess Leia hat.

caption “Oh, I’m sorry. Did my back hurt your knife?”

With just a few weeks to spare before the shoot, Penn’s friend Denise crocheted tiny items including the Superman cape, the turkey head, and the lobster hats.

“She made them within five days,” Penn said.

Every main character from “Friends” was represented in the group shot: Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe.

caption The babies dressed as (in order from left to right) Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe.

It’s no surprise that the adorable shoot has won over “Friends” fans online.

All the details were perfect, from the tiny Central Perk latte to Rachel’s trifle, a mini foosball table, and that iconic orange “Friends” couch.

In another photo, “Phoebe” wore a costume that referenced a hummus-related snafu in one of the episodes, showing Penn’s extreme attention to detail.

caption “I wish I could, but I don’t want to.”

“For Phoebe’s look, I wanted to recreate the scene where Joey and Chandler are fighting and she gets hummus on her dress. She doesn’t know what to do about it, and she tries on a bunch of dresses. She ends up wearing the same dress she had on, but she puts a huge Christmas bow over the stain,” she told Insider.

“She goes, ‘All right, fine I’ll be political.’ Then, they say, ‘What are you supporting?’ And she says ‘Duh! Christmas!’ It’s a staple funny moment in the show.”

Getting each baby to sit still for the photos was easier than you might expect.

caption “I needed a plan, a plan to get over my man. And what’s the opposite of man? Jam.”

When asked whether there were any challenges that came with being on set with six babies, Penn said they used what’s called a “baby shusher” and that the wrapping really helped the babies go to sleep and stay perfectly serene.

Thankfully, she also had help from her friend, mentor, and fellow photographer, Melissa Stynski, who helped wrap and pose the babies, as well as the babies’ mums on hand to feed them and care for them.

“I was more involved in the picture-taking, the props, and the details of the shoot, but Melissa offered to come and help me. She came, wrapped all the babies, and she’s a wizard when it comes to wrapping. They fell asleep immediately. She’s phenomenal,” she told Insider. “They did really well, they really only woke up when the shusher was off. It only took around two and a half hours to do the shoot, which is not long.”

Recreating Joey’s layered sweater look posed a challenge, however.

caption “Joey doesn’t share food!”

“If you put a baby in 30 wraps, he’s going to overheat,” Penn told Insider. “I taped different cloths together so they’d look like lots of layers. Then, I used my husband’s ties, with the little part in front and the rest tied backward. That was all made by me.”

As for Penn’s favourite photos from the shoot, she loved the one of the entire group and this shot of the three girls replicating the iconic “Friends” wedding dress scene.

caption “This isn’t even my dress.”

“I put the one of the six of them in a yellow frame and hung it in my studio,” Penn told Insider. “If I had to choose a second favourite, it would be the wedding dress one. It’s based on one of my favourite episodes, where they just sit and eat popcorn and drink beer in wedding dresses.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.