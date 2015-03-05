A photographer set out to meet 100 Russians at every age, and the results are incredible

When Keen Heick-Abildhauge moved to Russia six years ago, his friends back in Denmark bombarded him with quetions about his new home. Are there bears running wild in the streets? Is it freezing? Is everyone drunk?
He decided that he needed to create something that answered these questions. “I am not a good writer, but I can take pictures,” he told Business Insider. So he photographed the people: “Not Putin, not vodka, just the people I saw every day, living their lives.”
To do this, he attempted to meet and photograph Russian people ages 1 to 100. He found people through friends as well as on the street, introducing himself and learning more about their lives. He said he found Russians to be “humble, kind, and extremely generous.”
Heick-Abildhauge hopes that viewers of his series will realise the similarities between themselves and the Russians. “We are the same,” he says. “We dream, we love, and survive.”
Anna, age 3. Profession: Goes to kindergarten. Passion or Dream: 'I like walking, dancing, drawing, studying the alphabet, and playing with balls.'
Daniel, age 4. Profession: Goes to kindergarten. Passion or Dream: 'My dream is to grow up as fast as possible.'
Marat, age 5. Profession: Goes to kindergarten. Passion or Dream: 'I like playing with Transformers, and people reading books to me and playing computer games. I dream of becoming a policeman.'
Nadia, age 6. Profession: Goes to kindergarten. Passion or Dream: 'I like dancing, drawing, and playing with friends. I dream of becoming a hairdresser.'
Elisaveta, age 7. Profession: Student. Passion or Dream: 'I like ballet classes and ballroom dancing.'
Yulia, age 9. Profession: Student. Passion or Dream: 'I love drawing and I go to an art school. I dance Spanish dances, sing karaoke, and dream of becoming a professional painter.'
Polina, age 11. Profession: Student. Passion or Dream: 'I sing and draw and I want to become a singer.'
Denis, age 12. Profession: Student. Passion or Dream: 'I love to play with yo-yo's, football, and radio-controlled cars.'
Valentin, age 13. Profession: Student. Passion or Dream: 'I like collecting models and want to become a lifeguard.'
Vasilisa, age 14. Profession: Student. Passion or Dream: 'I am very interested in theatre. I want to become an actress and I love singing.'
Sofia, age 15. Profession: Student. Passion or Dream: 'I have been drawing since my early childhood. My dream is to fly into space, but if I have to be more rational, then I would like to learn how to play the saxophone.'
Natalia, age 16. Profession: Student. Passion or Dream: 'I want to cure others -- it does not matter if it is people or animals. I would use various types of medicine, herbs, or even kind words.'
Yulia, age 18. Profession: Student. Passion or Dream: 'I want to live until I am 100 years old. I also want to see new things and how they change during the time. I like to feel Russian.'
Marina, age 20. Profession: IT-specialist. Passion or Dream: 'I like drawing and I dream about travelling all over the world.'
Demyan, age 21. Profession: Student. Passion or Dream: 'I dream of having my own house near the sea.'
Natalia, age 23. Profession: Guide and interpreter. Passion or Dream: 'I want to be a good member of the society.'
Vasiliy, age 24. Profession: Cook. Passion or Dream: 'Food, football, ocean. My dream is to visit New Zealand.'
Irina, age 25. Profession: Singer. Passion or Dream: 'My biggest dream is to compose my own music and to share it with other people. I also want to be with my beloved person and share my joys and sorrows.'
Anastasia, age 26. Profession: HR specialist. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to live in all the countries of the world and to understand different cultures.'
Yuriy, age 27. Profession: Priest. Passion or Dream: 'I wish there were peace everywhere in the world.'
Alexey, age 28. Profession: Engineer. Passion or Dream: 'I dream of doing a lot of good things and changing the world for the better.'
Anna, age 29. Profession: Musician. Passion or Dream: 'I love singing and performing -- my solo concerts, playing the guitar, psychology, philosophy, travelling and studying other cultures and religions.'
Ekaterina, age 30. Profession: Sales executive. Passion or Dream: 'I like ballet, travelling, extreme sports and visual arts.'
Artem, age 32. Profession: Head of the cardiology department. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to become a member of the Russian Academy of Medical Science.'
Georgiy, age 33. Profession: Firefighter. Passion or Dream: 'I want to take a photo of a polar bear together with my daughter on the island of Spitzbergen.'
Anna, age 34. Profession: Accountant. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to do scuba diving in the Maldives and learn how to swim so I can overcome my fear of water and depth.'
Konstantin, age 35. Profession: Manager. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to sail all around the world on a yacht.'
Name not given, age 36. Profession: Journalist. Passion or Dream: 'I love different dances -- bachata, hustle.'
Elena, age 37. Profession: Teacher/speech therapist. Passion or Dream: 'I love travelling and inventing interesting and entertaining activities for children.'
Igor, age 38. Profession: Photographer. Passion or Dream: 'Tourism and cycling. I would like to go to South America.'
Dmitri, age 40. Profession: Marketing manager. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to ride a motorcycle on a professional track.'
Alexey, age 41. Profession: Bouncer. Passion or Dream: 'I dream about living by a lake. I love saunas, fishing, and being with family.'
Luschik, age 42. Profession: Cutting torch operator. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to have a salary increase.'
Elena, age 43. Profession: Supervisor. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to visit Australia and Antarctica.'
Elena, age 44. Profession: Teacher. Passion or Dream: 'I wish there was peace and people had opportunities to travel, learn new things and do what they love.'
Vyacheslav, age 45. Profession: Land surveillance engineer. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to learn Dutch and Danish languages and to get less upset.'
Dmitri, age 46. Profession: Car-wash operator. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to become a director.'
Tatiana, age 47. Profession: Soloist and pianist. Passion or Dream: 'Music is my life. I would like to visit as many jazz festivals as possible.'
Valeriy, age 48. Profession: Driver. Passion or Dream: 'I love different types of music -- rock, pop, and classical.'
Irina, age 49. Profession: Fire protection engineer. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to travel, first of all to Paris.'
Oleg, age 50. Profession: Mechanic. Passion or Dream: 'Travelling -- I would like to visit all the countries in the world.'
Alexander, age 51. Profession: Conductor. Passion or Dream: 'I love the mountains, cycling and being with my friends. I would like to have more peace and quiet.'
Margarita, age 53. Profession: Journalist. Passion or Dream: 'I write short stories and would like to publish new books.'
Rosia, age 54. Profession: Accountant. Passion or Dream: 'I dream of my son getting married, to arrange his wedding, and to have grandchildren. I would also like to buy a car.'
Nina, age 56. Profession: Librarian. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to create a historical museum in Zelenogorsk (Leningrad region).'
Svetlana, age 58. Profession: Medical assistant. Passion or Dream: 'I love to work in my vegetable garden and I dream of having my own house full of happiness and loving people.'
Petr, age 59. Profession: Carpenter. Passion or Dream: 'I like to go to the sauna, and my dream is to surf the internet on my own.'
Grigoriy, age 61. Profession: Carpenter. Passion or Dream: 'I dream of happiness for my grandchildren and I love fishing.'
Anatoliy, age 62. Profession: Radio technician. Passion or Dream: 'I like to play chess and fishing, I love driving my car and I enjoy good food.'
Valentina, age 64. Profession: Teacher. Passion or Dream: 'I like to work with Russian art and I like music, drawing, and knitting. I love children and teaching. I dream about visiting Paris.'
Vladimir, age 65. Profession: Artist. Passion or Dream: 'I like esoteric science and I want to gain new experiences through creative work.'
Tamara, age 66. Profession: Engineer. Passion or Dream: 'I love reading historical books and I would like all people to be happy and healthy. I wish there were no wars.'
Olga, age 68. Profession: Teacher. Passion or Dream: 'I wish there were no wars and that my children and grandchildren were healthy.'
Albert, age 69. Profession: Cook. Passion or Dream: 'I wish to see my grandchildren's weddings and I want my daughter to be happy. And I love cooking.'
Oleg, age 71. Profession: Military. Passion or Dream: 'I like constructing things -- everything from a small cabinet to a house. I also like to repair technical equipment. I want my grandchildren to be happy.'
Victor, age 72. Profession: Driver. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to have an interesting life, more money, and to go to the Black Sea. I would also like to have a place form where I can trade.'
Svetlana, age 73. Profession: Nurse. Passion or Dream: 'I love my country house, flowers, and wish to have good health.'
Ariy, age 74. Profession: Church chorister. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to have a decent pension and I love woodcarving.'
Ludmila, age 75. Profession: Art historian. Passion or Dream: 'My whole professional life, I was involved in restoring art work and I've been breeding and taking care of Greyhounds for 50 years.'
Margarita, age 76. Profession: Interpreter. Passion or Dream: 'I dream of having a stable work and moving from the newly built area to the historical center.'
Stanislav, age 77. Profession: Ship builder. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to create my family's family tree by using a computer program.'
Iza, age 78. Profession: Waitress/ Passion or Dream: 'I dream of getting rid of all problems and having an addition to my pension.'
Nina, age 79. Place of birth: Kurgansky area Profession: Glassblower. Passion or Dream: 'I want to bring up my great-grandson and to do housework.'
Igor, age 80. Profession: Professor. Passion or Dream: 'I wish that Russia becomes really strong. I write training materials and my memories of relatives and parents.'
Zoya, age 81. Profession: Shop assistant. Passion or Dream: 'I want to have a good health and I like embroidery.'
Nilolay, age 82. Profession: Excavator operator. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to meet a good woman and to get a family.'
Valentin, age 83. Profession: Artist. Passion or Dream: 'Painting, photography, 'Sanki'-painting. I would like to let this world know about a special form of painting.'
Anastasia, age 84. Profession: Nurse. Passion or Dream: 'I recently got married and I want my husband and I to be healthy. And I want to help people.'
Victor, age 85. Profession: Military (air force). Passion or Dream: 'It is impossible to live without inspiration. I am a chairman for the veterans society.'
Margarita, age 86. Profession: Production engineer. Passion or Dream: 'I dream of making a masterpiece from patchwork, to live long, and to continue learning German language.'
Maria, age 87. Profession: Packer. Passion or Dream: 'I dream of being able to walk on my own legs until the very end.'
Muza, age 89. Profession: Bibliographer. Passion or Dream: 'I want to be healthy and to quietly leave this world, not noticing the end.'
Leonid, age 90. Profession: 1st rank (navy officer). Passion or Dream: 'I want to live a bit longer in my current condition. I relax a lot, but also love doing things like repairing wheels.'
Lidia, age 91. Profession: Ship designer. Passion or Dream: 'I would like to visit Denmark. I play the guitar and sing Russian songs.'
Anna, age 92. Profession: Nurse. Passion or Dream: 'I would love to have a family and relatives and to be in good health.'
Nadezda, age 93. Profession: Cashier. Passion or Dream: 'I want to live until I am 100 years old and be healthy and active.'
Nadezda, age 96. Profession: Production engineer. Passion or Dream: 'I want peace and quiet. My life was very stressful.'
Petr, age 97. Profession: Electrician, retired colonel. Passion or Dream: 'I dream of living for more than 100 years.'
Roza, age 98. Profession: Factory worker. Passion or Dream: 'I already have everything -- everything that I would like to have.'
Evdokiya, age 100. Profession: Worker. Passion or Dream: 'I dream of walking by myself, being independent and alive.'
