A photographer threw a 'dinner pawty' to help rescue dogs get adopted and the photos will melt your heart

Courtesy of The Dographer This is the ‘Dinner Pawty.’

The Dographer took pictures of eight rescue dogs at an elaborate dinner party to help get them rescued.

Some dogs – like Cali and Oreo – are younger puppies, and they showed up to the dinner party in their best attire.

The older dogs – Dallas, Van Gogh, and Lil Chip – didn’t let their age stop them from pawtying.

Since the project was released, three of the eight dogs have been adopted.

A dinner party for just dogs may sound like a far-fetched idea, but one photographer made it a reality.

The photographer, who only wishes to be identified as The Dographer, teamed up with Lil Rascals Dog Rescue in Orlando, Florida, to create a dinner party-themed photo shoot to help get some adorable rescue dogs adopted.

The campaign became a local project as businesses came together to bring the idea to life. The Dinner Party Project, a local business that brings eight people together for a night of eating, lent their studios space and their sponsor, Tito’s vodka, to the project. The flowers and dog chow seen in the photo shoot came from local businesses as well.

The result is the “Dinner Pawty” project, so keep scrolling to take a look at some of the adorable pictures that were captured.

One of the party guests was Oreo, who is 8 months old and loves car rides.

Courtesy of The Dographer Oreo.

The Dographer said Oreo couldn’t help himself at the dinner party; he took several bites of the doggie cake.

Since the photo shoot, Oreo has found a new home.

Dwayne Johnson might not be built like his namesake, but the shelter said he aspires to one day be as big as The Rock himself.

Courtesy of The Dographer Dwayne Johnson.

Don’t be fooled by Dwayne’s loud tie. He is actually a very shy dog that “is happy to curl up on the couch to watch TV and snuggle.”

Meet Ludwig, the adorable 9-year-old pup whose underbite didn’t stop him from munching on snacks at the party.

Courtesy of The Dographer Ludwig.

“Dogs have zero insecurities when it comes to having their picture taken,” The Dographer told Insider. “[But] getting them to do what I want them to do takes time and practice. Every dog is different – just like every person – and it’s my job to figure out who they are. I want to showcase their personality.”

For Ludwig – who has also found a new home since the photo shoot – it took a bunch of treats and belly rubs to get him ready for the camera.

Cali was described as “the belle at our dinner party,” and she had the dress to prove it.

Courtesy of The Dographer Cali.

Cali is a very young puppy who loves to cuddle and is already well trained. Since the photo shoot, she’s also found a forever home.

Although Lil Chip is super tiny — weighing only 5 pounds — he is actually 15 years old.

Courtesy of The Dographer Lil Chip.

“Selecting dogs is always the last step in our process as it’s important that every dog in the campaign is available for adoption,” The Dographer said. “Even if we begin planning a shoot months in advance we won’t know who our dogs are until a few days beforehand.”

Lil Chip made it to the casting call and made the cut.

This handsome chap, Major, had a true Cinderella story to tell.

Courtesy of The Dographer Major.

“He found himself at a shelter and was unable to use his back legs, so he needed the help of a rescue to address his medical issues,” The Dographer said. “Major is now under the care of an experienced medical foster and attending regular physical therapy appointments. He is growing stronger every day and we hope he may eventually regain functionality in his hind legs, so that his body can keep up with his fun, sweet, bouncy personality.”

Van Gogh is a senior dog and loves to nap, but he woke up long enough at the dinner party to pose for this adorable photo.

Courtesy of The Dographer Van Gogh.

If the dogs don’t want to pose for the camera, The Dographer said there are tactics to get their attention.

“Learning what they like and are motivated by helps,” they told Insider. “We have, at any given time, 15 different types of treats or toys that make all different types of noises – and of course, there is always the good old-fashioned whistle or rattling of car keys to get their attention. Dogs don’t speak human, so you just have to get what you can – sometimes it’s simply luck.”

Dallas is also a senior, and he loves to snuggle during a nice nap, too.

Courtesy of The Dographer Dallas

Though he is a sleepy pup, Dallas didn’t let his big bowl of food go to waste.

Van Gogh and Dallas attended the dinner party together because they have spent their whole lives side by side.

Courtesy of The Dographer Van Gogh and Dallas.

Van Gogh and Dallas have spent almost every moment together. The Dographer said they hope both dogs get adopted by the same person so that they can enjoy retirement together too.

So far, the “Dinner Pawty” has been a success, as three out of the eight furry attendees have already been adopted.

Courtesy of The Dographer Munchies.

Cali, Ludwig, and Oreo have all been adopted, but the other dogs are still looking for their forever homes.

The Dographer said they have more photo shoots planned with more rescue dogs throughout the year.

“I want every shoot to be unique and different,” they said. “The goal is, after all, to get people to take notice of these dogs and find them homes.”

