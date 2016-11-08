Ex-gang members see what they would look like without tattoos

A British photographer digitally removed the tattoos of ex-gang members using Photoshop.

Steven Burton carried out the work on 27 people to try and put a “human face” on those who are “demonised by society.” It took him around 400 hours to complete.

His collection of portraits feature in a book called “Skin Deep” and it is crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

