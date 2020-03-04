A photographer uses optical illusions to create images you won't believe are real

Tiago Silva is a photographer from Portugal who takes mind-bending photos.

Some of his photos include a tasty ice cream cloud or a seaside cliff being dramatically pulled apart.

Silva accomplishes his photos through forced perspective, rather than photo-editing software.

Can you believe it’s not Photoshopped?

From a woman hanging on to a floating birthday balloon to a man being dragged by an out-of-control bull statue, photographer Tiago Silva creates mind-bending imagery that’s more reminiscent of dream logic than reality.

Like the photographers of the 19th and 20th centuries, Silva accomplishes his photos through practical means while on location, instead of using photo-editing software.

Can you figure out how Silva created these 15 images?

Tiago Silva is a photographer from Portugal with an interesting eye for photos.

Silva shares his creations mainly on social media. His Instagram has almost 75,000 followers.

Silva developed his style of photography because he found taking typical pictures of sunsets and food too dull.

Silva wanted to show others a new way to see the world and started getting inventive with both his pictures and the environment around him.

“What I love most in photography is the fact that you can show everyone what you’re seeing,” Silva told Insider.

“Inspiration could come from everywhere: graffiti, a landmark, an object, a shadow, or even a piece of cloth,” Silva explained to Insider.

Basically, anything from the world around him can spark an idea.

When he sees an opportunity for a photo, he has to stop and take it, no matter what.

“Most of the time it’s very spontaneous – when I’m walking through the city, travelling, or at the beach,” he said.

Most of Silva’s photography involves forced perspective, which changes the size of objects and people.

Forced perspective is an optical illusion of distance where an object will appear larger or smaller the closer or farther away that it is. When something is farther away, it will appear smaller and vice versa.

To achieve his photos, Silva uses different props that match the environment of his subject.

For instance, Silva saw a semi-collapsed sea cliff and found a rock that roughly matched both the cliff’s colour and shape, making it the perfect “missing piece.”

Silva also collaborates with friends and models to bring some of his photos to life.

This forced perspective photo of a woman dangling two mice-sized men would have been impossible for Silva to take on his own.

While creating his photos, Silva said he gets some pretty wild reactions from people, and even inspires some copycats.

“During the shoot, people always stare at me, probably thinking, ‘This guy is crazy’ after seeing me jump 4,744,239 times,” Silva said.

“But when I show them the photo, they realise why I was doing all that and laugh,” he said. According to Silva, some of the spectators begin following him on Instagram, and even try to replicate his photos.

Silva told Insider that, when it comes to photography, he tries not to overthink or plan too far in advance.

“I never know what photo I’ll take next,” he said. He loves for his work to make others think about the world from a different perspective and inspire creativity.

“Every photo is a challenge where I always try to see something unusual. Something that no one has ever seen before — and that could happen everywhere,” he said.

He loves the challenge of developing a new photo idea and making sure it’s perfect.

Silva also teaches workshops for children, where he educates them on the basics of photography and how he achieves his photos.

“The results were amazing,” Silva said. “I think everyone could take photos like [mine]. You just need to open your eyes and start seeing the world in a different way.”

For Silva, Instagram is like a diary of his past work and a way to reminisce on past photo experiences.

“I try to upload a new image every week,” Silva said.

In his Instagram captions, Silva shares how he gets ideas for photos and how much effort goes into each photo he takes.

He makes it a point to never use Photoshop in his photos — not that he thinks there’s anything wrong with the photo-editing software.

He just prefers to compose the shots naturally.

In fact, Silva takes it as a compliment when people believe the photos he’s taken have been edited.

“It means that the [photos] are really crafted,” Silva said, “and the optical illusion effect is there.”

He just likes being outside too much to spend time editing.

“It’s just easier. I just need to take the photo and it’s done,” Silva said. “I would rather spend more time taking the picture in the streets than editing at my desk.”

