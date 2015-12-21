A photographer reveals how climate change ruins people's lives

Gideon Mendel’s photography series “Drowning World” captures the human victims of climate change, demonstrating that climate change doesn’t just affect distant glaciers, but the lives of human beings around the world.

His photographs put a human face on climate change. Mandel travelled all around the world to take these images, which span a London couple standing on the street in front of their flooded home, to women in East India wading through shoulder-high waters to buy oil.

Footage was provided by The GroundTruth Project. Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Adam Banicki

