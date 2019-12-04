Dick Van Dujin A photographer captured the moment a squirrel flew across the water with a walnut in its mouth.

Van Dujin, 34, told Insider that he waited from “sunrise to sunset” and took around 1,000 photos to capture the perfect shot.

He had travelled to a forest in Brabant, a province in the south of the Netherlands, to photograph squirrels as they foraged for nuts to store for the winter.

Van Dujin also went viral earlier this year after he captured the exact moment a squirrel stopped to smell a daisy.

Dick Van Dujin Photographer Dick Van Dujin captured the squirrel in Brabant in the Netherlands.

Van Dujin, 34, told Insider that he travelled to a forest in Brabant, a province in the south of the Netherlands, to take photos of squirrels.

The photographer wanted to capture squirrels while they were collecting nuts in the forest.

Dick Van Dujin Van Dujin took photos of the squirrels as they foraged for nuts.

“The squirrels are looking for nuts and collecting them in autumn,” he said.

“When they grab the nut, they will bury it somewhere in the ground so they can dig it up in the winter.”

Van Dujin said he was in the forest “from sunrise until sunset” as he waited to capture the perfect moment.

Dick Van Dujin Van Dujin spent a full day taking photos of the squirrels in the forest.

The photographer estimated that he took “around 1,000 photos” that day.

Van Dujin said the hardest part about the shoot was trying to get the squirrel in focus.

Dick Van Dujin Van Dujin said he loves photographing squirrels because they’re ‘so photogenic.’

“It was moving so fast,” he said. “I had to track it with my camera and keep it in focus.”

But Van Dujin’s patience paid off as he captured the squirrel leaping into the air with the walnut in its mouth.

Dick Van Dujin And Van Dujin was ecstatic when he captured a squirrel flying over the water.

“I felt very happy and satisfied that I captured this perfect shot,” he said.

Van Dujin said that he loves photographing squirrels because “they are so photogenic.”

Dick Van Dujin Van Dujin often photographs squirrels.

“Most people like squirrels and find them really cute,” he added.

Van Dujin has already gone viral once before for his incredible squirrel pictures.

Dick Van Duijn Van Dujin also captured the moment a squirrel stopped to smell a daisy.

The photographer captured the exact moment a squirrel stopped to smell a daisy while he was taking pictures in Vienna, Austria, a few months ago.

It took Van Dujin two hours and 200 photos to capture the picture-perfect moment.

Dick Van Duijn The photographer called it ‘the picture of a lifetime.’

“The moment the squirrel smelled the flower and planted his face in the flower, I knew this was the picture of a lifetime,” Van Dujin told Insider.

Van Dujin believes that his squirrel pictures have gone viral because people are becoming increasingly disconnected from nature.

Dick Van Duijn Van Dujin said he believes his photos remind people of ‘how beautiful nature can be.’

“I think people don’t spend enough time in nature because of the lifestyle we have developed in the west,” he said.

“When people are reminded about how beautiful and cute nature can be, they will feel better about themselves and the world around them.”

As his photos continue to find success, Van Dujin said he hopes his work will inspire people to “go out and visit nature more often.”

Dick Van Duijn The photographer said nature will provide him with ‘inspiration for a lifetime.’

“Nature is endless, so the subjects for my pictures are endless as well,” the photographer said.

“You can never finish photographing all that there is to see. That provides me with inspiration for a lifetime.”

