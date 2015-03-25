Photographer captures Europe's decaying ruins in haunting photos

Hans van Vrouwerf An abandoned building shot by Hans van Vrouwerf.

There’s a perpetual air of mystery surrounding the abandoned buildings of the world.

Intrepid photographers like Hans van Vrouwerf aim to clear that mystery. They explore the rotting, decaying buildings left to the wild for decades so you don’t have to.

Netherlands-based ban Vrouwerf has explored dozens of abandoned buildings all across Europe and shared with us a few of his favourite shots of asylums, factories, churches, and more left to the elements.

In an interview with Curbed, he explains a bit about his technique and experience photographing the buildings.

Hans shared his photos with us, along with the captions, which are in his own words. For more of his photography, check out his website.

