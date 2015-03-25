Photographer captures Europe's decaying ruins in haunting photos

There’s a perpetual air of mystery surrounding the abandoned buildings of the world.
Intrepid photographers like Hans van Vrouwerf aim to clear that mystery. They explore the rotting, decaying buildings left to the wild for decades so you don’t have to.
Netherlands-based ban Vrouwerf has explored dozens of abandoned buildings all across Europe and shared with us a few of his favourite shots of asylums, factories, churches, and more left to the elements.
In an interview with Curbed, he explains a bit about his technique and experience photographing the buildings.
Hans shared his photos with us, along with the captions, which are in his own words. For more of his photography, check out his website.
Netherlands-based photographer Hans van Vrouwerf searches all over Europe for decaying buildings to photograph.
According to his interview with Curbed, he finds the buildings by going through old news articles and finding the sites on Google Maps.
He told Curbed they are 'almost eerie places that seem to grab you and just show you what happens when people leave and nature takes over.'
While 'all of them have their own charm,' van Vrouwerf counts small houses, churches, and monasteries as his favourite buildings to photograph.
It's now been re-converted, but the old building had character and its corridors were set up like a maze.
'Almost every building has its own character, and with the right amount of time and the correct light it can become extraordinary,' he told Curbed.
Buildings completely ruined by graffiti or destroyed by local trouble makers are van Vrouwerf's least favourite places to explore.
He told Business Insider that, one time, two police officers holding their guns caught him poking around an old cinema building.
Lucky for him, he wasn't arrested. Instead, the police officers heard his story, looked through his photos, and told him to be careful.
He's actually been caught many times, but luckily has still never seen the inside of the police station.
For all the eeriness of his photography, van Vrouwerf doesn't believe there's anything spooky going on. 'I'm actually really down to earth and I don't believe in a higher power or what so ever,' he told us.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.