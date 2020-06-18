A photographer took stunning photos of a couple's beach proposal, and the internet helped her find them

Holly Breeden Photography Daniel Ray proposes to Anna Threats.

Holly Breeden, a photographer based in Suffolk, Virginia, was doing a maternity shoot on the beach when she saw Daniel Ray and Anna Threats.

Breeden was in the right place at the right time when Ray got down on one knee to propose to Threats, and she was able to capture stunning photos of their special moment.

She turned to social media to seek them out, and it took the internet just three hours to find them.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When Holly Breeden went to take a friend’s maternity photos on the sand in Virginia Beach, she had no idea she would soon capture one of the biggest moments ever for Daniel Ray and Anna Threats.

When Breeden saw the strangers walking towards her on the beach at Fort Story Military Base on June 13, she offered to take some photos of them. Threats handed Breeden her phone and she took a few snaps of the happy couple.

Just moments after returning the phone, Breeden turned around to see Ray down on one knee. She quickly took out her own camera for a series of stunning shots of the proposal.

Holly Breeden Photography Ray and Threats.

“You’re supposed to be somewhere in certain times in your life and I feel like it was one of those moments,” Breeden told Insider.

Holly Breeden Photography Threats is overcome with joy.

Breeden told the couple she had captured the moment. She then typed her number into their phone and called herself, expecting she would get a missed call on her phone and have their number.

However, when she went to send a text to them later, she realised the call had never come through, likely due to spotty cell service. But she wasn’t deterred.

“I’m a military wife and this was at a military base, so I shared it on social media to try and find them. It ended up getting shared over 10,000 times, which is insane to me,” Breeden said.

Holly Breeden Photography Threats with her engagement ring on.

“People were posting it in California, Texas, Michigan, and Florida, and I guess one of the girl’s friends in Florida or Georgia saw the post and reached out to her,” Breeden said.

The couple found out about the post in just three hours.

Ray told Insider, “Honestly it was overwhelming. We weren’t expecting it at all.”

Holly Breeden Photography Ray and Threats kissing.

But they are thrilled with the beautiful photos.

“We will have these pictures forever. It’s something we can show our kids and families and just reminisce on the moment we had,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.