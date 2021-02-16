The photographer behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby announcement took the photo remotely using an iPad

Dylan Martinez/REUTERS Photographer and founder of What We Seee, Misan Harriman, stands in his garden in Woking.

Meghan and Harry announced they are expecting a second baby by sharing a touching photo.

Misan Harriman is the close friend and photographer behind the remote portrait of the couple.

Harriman also became the first-ever Black man to shoot a British Vogue cover in September 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” said a spokesperson for the couple.

The pair shared their news along with a black and white photograph of them smiling at each other in a garden setting, where Prince Harry is seen holding Meghan Markle’s hair as she lays with her head in his lap and her hand on her stomach.

The touching image was shot remotely from London by Misan Harriman, a British-Nigerian photographer and friend to the couple. Harriman used an iPad to capture the couple under a tree in Santa Barbara.

Sharing the photograph on Twitter, he paid tribute to the couple by writing: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

Harriman is known for founding media company What We Seee, and for his contributions to British Vogue. In September 2020 he became the first-ever Black man to shoot a cover for the magazine when he captured Marcus Rashford and Adwoa Aboah for the Activism Now: The Faces of Hope issue.

In an exclusive interview with British Vogue, Harriman shed light on his creative vision for the shoot with Harry and Markle.

“With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life, and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates,” he said.

The Duchess and Harriman developed a friendship after meeting at a charity event years ago, according to the publication, and the photographer said he was also part of the reason Harry and Markle met.

“Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry. I’m grateful for whatever small part I played,” shared Harriman.

“To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship,” he added, alluding to the miscarriage that Meghan opened up about in an op-ed for the New York Times in November 2020.

The photo also includes a sweet nod to the couple’s son Archie â€” Markle wore a Carolina Herrera maxi dress that was reportedly designed for her while she was pregnant with the one-year-old.

It is not yet known when the baby is due to be born, but the royal family released a statement saying they are “delighted” by the news of the new addition to the family.

