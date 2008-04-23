Photobucket Plays Catch Up, Opens API

Every Web 2.0 site worth its salt puts out a third-party application development platform, but for some reason, Photobucket (NWS) had only released its API for specific partners. And its two big competitors for photo sharing — Yahoo’s (YHOO) Flickr and Facebook — have basically had one forever (or at least since last year). That’s finally changing today.



Will that be enough to perk up interest in the site, which seems to be slowing in the last year? Compete says uniques are only up 4.1% since March; News Corp. Web unit Fox Interactive Media bought the company last May for about $250 million.

