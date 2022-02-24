A heartbreaking photo shows a woman and her baby fleeing Kyiv in a bus as Russia invades Ukraine

- A photo shows a woman and her baby fleeing Kyiv on a packed bus as Russia invades Ukraine.
- After Russia launched attacks across Ukraine Thursday, residents tried to quickly flee cities across the country.
- Residents shared photos of major traffic jams, packed busses, and subway stations being used as bomb shelters.
- Ukraine has severed diplomatic ties with Russia, and NATO accused Russia of a “brutal act of war.”
People in Ukraine describe the moment they awoke in a war zone as Russian forces bombed the cities where they live