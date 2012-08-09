NBC Is Really Trying To Make 'Bolting' Happen

Photo: Twitter.com/NBCOlympics

Are you “Bolting” yet? Yeah, neither are we. But that hasn’t stopped NBC from trying to make the stance that emulates Usain Bolt’s signature celebration the next Tebowing.Of course, what NBC is really trying to do is trump up excitement for their Olympic broadcasts tonight and tomorrow, both of which will feature Bolt racing.



But while they were able to get the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team and Prince Harry to “Bolt,” (right), and even gave the stance its own Twitter hashtag (#NBCBolt), it was Matt Lauer on “Today” that assured us that the move will never catch on.

Lauer and Al Roker were doing a spot this morning on Greco-Roman wrestling when the two emerged from a tunnel wearing wrestling singlets. And that’s when Lauer struck the pose. Uh oh:

Click on image for a larger version…

Photo: NBC Sports

