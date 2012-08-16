Look How Excited The US Soccer Team Was After Its Historic Win Over Mexico

In beating Mexico 1-0 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City Wednesday the U.S. Men’s National Team achieved history, winning its first game versus Mexico on Mexican soil.



It was just a friendly match, but its historical significance was not lost on the U.S. players.

American midfielder Maurice Edu tweeted the following photo with the caption, “History makers! 1-0 in Azteca!”

Photo: instagram

Edu then followed that up with the image below and a “Never said it was easy lol.” (We’re going to assume the presence of an oxygen machine is due to the stadium being located more than 7,000 feet above sea level.)

Photo: instagram

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.