Look How Excited The US Soccer Team Was After Its Historic Win Over Mexico

Lorenzo Arguello

In beating Mexico 1-0 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City Wednesday the U.S. Men’s National Team achieved history, winning its first game versus Mexico on Mexican soil.

It was just a friendly match, but its historical significance was not lost on the U.S. players.

American midfielder Maurice Edu tweeted the following photo with the caption, “History makers! 1-0 in Azteca!”

USMNT wins versus Mexico Azteca Stadium

Photo: instagram

Edu then followed that up with the image below and a “Never said it was easy lol.” (We’re going to assume the presence of an oxygen machine is due to the stadium being located more than 7,000 feet above sea level.)

USMNT wins versus Mexico Azteca Stadium

Photo: instagram

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.