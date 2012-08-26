Usain Bolt Honored By Manchester United, But Not With A Contract

Cork Gaines

Usain Bolt was honored by Manchester United at halftime of today’s match at Old Trafford. Bolt was given a Man U shirt with his name and the number 963, in reference to his gold medal-winning time in the 100 meters.

Of course, what Bolt really wants from Manchester United is a job. There were some indications in recent weeks that he would get a tryout. No word yet if that will happen during this trip.

Usain Bolt

Photo: Fox Soccer

