Usain Bolt Honored By Manchester United, But Not With A Contract

Usain Bolt was honored by Manchester United at halftime of today’s match at Old Trafford. Bolt was given a Man U shirt with his name and the number 963, in reference to his gold medal-winning time in the 100 meters.



Of course, what Bolt really wants from Manchester United is a job. There were some indications in recent weeks that he would get a tryout. No word yet if that will happen during this trip.

click on images for larger versions…

Photo: Fox Soccer

Photo: Fox Soccer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.