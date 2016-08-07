The US nuked Hiroshima 71 years ago today -- this rare colorized photo shows the horrific devastation

On August 6, 1945, the US dropped a nuclear bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The bombing of Hiroshima was the first time a nuclear weapon had ever been used outside of a testing environment, and it was the first of only two military uses of a nuclear weapon in history.

Overall, the effects of the bombing of Hiroshima were utterly devastating. The bomb is estimated to have wiped out approximately 90% of the city. Between the initial devastation of the bombing, and the subsequent effects of radiation poisoning, over 100,000 people died in Hiroshima.

This photo, colorized by Marina Amaral, showcases the overwhelming devastation of Hiroshima immediately following the attack.

