Here's a picture of the US military dog that helped take down the ISIS leader in Syria

President Donald Trump on Monday released a picture of the “wonderful dog” that took part on the raid against ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Military officials did not comment on the dog’s actions during the raid, but Trump gave some insight on its mission during a press conference on Sunday.

Several military officials said the dog’s name is “Conan,” according to Newsweek reporter James LaPorta. US officials also told ABC News that it was a Belgian Malinois.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump on Monday released a picture of the “wonderful dog” that took part on the raid against ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” Trump said in the pinned tweet with the photograph of the dog.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

Military officials did not comment on the dog’s actions during the raid, but Trump gave some insight on its mission during a press conference on Sunday.

“He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down,” Trump said, referring to Baghdadi. “He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children.”

Trump added that the dog received minor injuries during the raid. Pentagon officials said on Monday that the dog returned to duty after the raid, but declined to give further details.

US Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the dog was still in a combat zone and would not comment on its name.

News of the dog’s role in the raid prompted speculation over its name and breed. Several military officials said the dog’s name is “Conan,” according to Newsweek reporter James LaPorta.

US officials also told ABC News that it was a Belgian Malinois, the was the same breed that took part in the operation against Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.