Foursquare To Add Photos (Which Set Facebook Growth Off Like A Rocket)

Photo uploads are coming to Foursquare, CEO Dennis Crowley tells us.(Foursquare is the mobile app that makes a game out of telling your friends where you’re hanging out.)



Dennis didn’t tell us when to expect the new feature.

It might be a while. We get the feeling there’s a whiteboard somewhere at Foursquare HQ with a list about four feet long of features Dennis’s team is planning to build.

If we were designing a photo tool for Foursquare, we would build it to integrate with Facebook’s photos application. It would be fantastic for Foursquare’s growth if users were able to upload geo-tagged photo-albums to Facebook through the Foursquare app.

That’s not possible yet, but yesterday, Facebook products VP Chris Cox announced that Facebook would play nice with, and not try to squash, Foursquare and other check-in services – even after Facebook launches its own “check-in” feature later this year.

Foursquare’s photo feature also must allow users to identify other Foursquare users in their photos – and then the app should notify these users that a photo of them has been uploaded.

When Facebook began allowing users to upload photos and “tag” their friends in them back in 2006, user-engagement, already high, shot off like a rocket. In the Facebook Effect, David Kirkpatrick reports that after the product launch, a full 70% of users began coming back to Facebook EVERY DAY. 85% started coming back every week.

It’s no exaggeration to say that photos were the feature that propelled Facebook from being a popular consumer Web product into being a must-use tool for an entire generation.

Foursquare needs to tap the photos catalyst, pronto. Move it to the top of the white board, Dennis!

